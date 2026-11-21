Kemi Badenoch's Conservatives lead Reform UK by 1.1 points in the Daily Mail poll. Labour remains top while Farage faces scrutiny over financial declarations.

The Conservative Party under the leadership of Kemi Badenoch has surged ahead of Nigel Farage's Reform UK in the latest Daily Mail poll of polls, marking a significant shift in the right-leaning political landscape. The tracker places the Tories at 22.3 percent of the vote, edging out Reform UK's 21.2 percent by a margin of 1.1 percentage points. This development comes as the Conservatives attempt to stabilize their standing following a long period of electoral decline and internal fragmentation.

Tracking the Conservative Recovery Amid Reform Decline

The Weekly Poll of Polls aggregates data from major opinion surveys conducted by firms such as YouGov and More in Common, offering a comprehensive view of voter sentiment across Britain. Since Labour assumed power, the tracker has compiled more than 600 surveys, some involving up to 6,000 respondents, to calculate each party's average vote share over the preceding 14 days. The latest figures indicate that the Conservatives have successfully reclaimed the position they held above Reform UK in September, a milestone not achieved in nearly two years. This statistical uptick suggests that Badenoch's strategic positioning may be resonating with voters who were previously drifting toward Farage's hard-right movement.

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Farage Under Scrutiny Over Financial Declarations

The Conservative resurgence coincides with intense pressure on Nigel Farage, who is currently under investigation by parliamentary standards commissioner Daniel Greenberg for alleged breaches of Commons rules. The scrutiny centers on accusations that Farage failed to declare a £5 million gift from Christopher Harborne, a crypto billionaire based in Thailand, and raises questions regarding financial support from long-term aide George Cottrell prior to his election as an MP. Although Farage denies any wrongdoing, the situation poses a severe risk to his parliamentary career, including the potential for a second by-election in his Clacton constituency if he is suspended for ten sitting days and voters support a recall petition.

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Badenoch's Leadership Approval and Policy Appeal

While Farage navigates legal and ethical challenges, Kemi Badenoch has seen her personal approval ratings climb, with a September Survation poll revealing that 42 percent of respondents believe she is performing well as Conservative leader. Her assured performance at this year's party conference and consistently strong interventions during Prime Minister's Questions have helped her outperform her party's overall baseline. Badenoch's focus on tax-cutting policies has garnered significant voter support, allowing her to close the gap on Labour's Andy Burnham, who currently leads the pack with 28.8 percent of the vote. The Green Party and the Liberal Democrats follow in third and fourth place with 9.3 percent and 9.2 percent respectively, highlighting the tight competition for the second-place position behind the governing party.

Electoral Consequences and Future Political Dynamics

The shifting dynamics between the Conservatives and Reform UK have broader implications for the UK political landscape, particularly regarding the future of the hard-right vote. Farage has acknowledged that Reform has lost ground in recent months to Restore Britain, an insurgent hard-right party founded by former Reform MP Rupert Lowe, further fragmenting the conservative electorate. As Badenoch continues to consolidate support within the Tory ranks, the Conservative Party is positioning itself to potentially capitalize on Reform's internal struggles and Farage's legal troubles. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether this temporary poll lead translates into sustained electoral momentum or remains a fleeting statistical anomaly in the wake of ongoing political turbulence.