The Center to Advance Security in America filed a complaint claiming senIor assistant attorney Jack Metzler's social‑media history shows political bias,prompting his removal from a disciplinary probe of former interim U.S. attorney Martin and sparking broader debate over partisan influence in bar proceedings.

the Center to Advance Security in America (CASA), a conservative legal watchdog, lodged a formal complaint against Jack Metzler, a senior assistant attorney with the District of Columbia Office of Disciplinary Counsel.

CASA contends that Metzlers extensive record of partisan commentary on social media platforms such as X and Bluesky demonstrates a clear political bias that undermines his ability to serve as an impartial adjudicator in disciplinary proceedings involving Martin,the former interim U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia. The complaint, filed on May 13, alleges that Metzler's statements over several years-ranging from critical remarks about Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito to sarcastic observations about former President Donald Trump's actions during the Wagner Group mutiny in Russia-indicate a predisposition that could taint the fairness of any investigation into alleged professional misconduct. by highlighting these posts, CASA argues that the appearance of neutrality, a cornerstone of the D.C.

Rules of Professional Conduct, has been compromised, and that Metzler should be removed from the Martin case to preserve public confidence in the disciplinary process. metzler withdrew from the investigation just two days after the complaint was filed, leaving disciplinary counsel Hamilton P. Fox III to assume responsibility for the matter.

The timing coincided with a separate lawsuit brought by the Department of Justice that seeks to halt what critics describe as a pattern of using state and local bar discipline mechanisms to target attorneys aligned with former President Trump. that lawsuit has been championed by Heritage Foundation senior legal fellow Zack Smith, who publicized Metzler's past posts, including a 2023 remark questioning how to "solve a trouble like Alito" and another denouncing a Catholic university invitation to the justice as "embarrassing for Christianity.

" Additional posts mocked Trump's handling of the Wagner Group crisis and urged opponents of the administration to use whatever power they possessed, even if it meant facing imprisonment. These statements have been cited as evidence of Metzler's partisan devotion, raising concerns that his involvement could skew the outcome of the disciplinary inquiry into Martin's conduct.

Martin, who has been accused of aligning his official duties with the Trump administration's policy agenda-specifically Executive Order 14173, which mandates the elimination of unlawful race‑based discrimination in federal programs-has expressed frustration with the bar's handling of the case. In recent X posts he warned that "The Bar Associations are endIng themselves" and warned that they might become "like the Guilds of Florence," a reference to historic Italian trade guilds that eventually lost political influence. the CASA complaint marks the second filing in as many days that targets lawyers perceived to have partisan animus in Trump‑related matters, following a separate grievance against Pennsylvania lawyer Lineberger, who is alleged to have disguised politically sensitive goverment records as cake recipes.

Both complaints underscore a broader battle over the role of professional disipline in politically charged investigations, with the DOJ and conservative groups alike positioning themselves as defenders of due process and impartiality within the legal profession





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