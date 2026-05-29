Conservative Warns Against Including Restore Britain in 'Unite the Right' Pact

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg has expressed concerns about the inclusion of Restore Britain in any 'unite the right' pact, citing the party's extreme views and association with far-right extremists.

A top Conservative has expressed concerns about the inclusion of Restore Britain in any ' unite the right ' pact, citing the party's extreme views and association with far-right extremists .

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, a prominent voice in the 'unite the right' campaign, warned that Restore Britain is a 'very fringe party' with 'undesirable views'. The party's ties to far-right extremists and refusal to disavow a prominent activist who called for the deportation of Jews have raised concerns. The Tories have also issued a statement distancing themselves from Restore Britain, following speculation about their cooperation to stop Nigel Farage.

Restore Britain's reinstatement of a sacked member who posed with a Nazi salute has further fueled opposition to the party. Despite rumors of a gentlemen's agreement between the Tories and Rupert Lowe, a senior Conservative Party source has denied any pacts, stating that Kemi Badenoch will win with her 'serious, thought-through plan to get Britain working again'.

The party's decision not to stand a candidate in the Aberdeen South by-election has also been attributed to their focus on winning in other areas





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Restore Britain Unite The Right Conservative Party Far-Right Extremists Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg Rupert Lowe Kemi Badenoch

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Restore Britain Party Threatens to Hand Makerfield Victory to LabourPolling expert Sir John Curtice warns that the Restore Britain party's intervention in the Makerfield by-election could split the right-wing vote and deliver victory to Andy Burnham's Labour candidate, with potentially disastrous national consequences.

Read more »

Restore Britain Faces Anti-Semitism Backlash Amid Makerfield By-Election ImpactRestore Britain, a hard-Right political party, is under fire for failing to condemn anti-Semitic remarks by prominent supporters like Steve Laws, who called for Jewish deportation and praised Hitler. The party's stance threatens to split the Right-wing vote in the Makerfield by-election, boosting Labour's Andy Burnham. Despite criticism from anti-Semitism watchdogs, Restore insists it will not police its members' views.

Read more »

Restore Britain Descends into Open Warfare Over Suspended Member's Nazi SaluteRestore Britain, a hard-right party, has descended into open warfare over a suspended member who was pictured making a Hitler salute. The party's decision to reinstate the member has sparked outrage from supporters and critics alike. The controversy comes as the party faces growing criticism for its links to extremist groups and individuals.

Read more »

Tories Rule Out Pact with Far-Right Restore Britain After ExposésSir Jacob Rees-Mogg warns that Restore Britain, whose members have expressed extremist views, is too extreme for any 'unite the right' agreement. The Conservative Party explicitly denies any deal with the party led by Rupert Lowe, following damaging revelations and concerns about vote-splitting.

Read more »