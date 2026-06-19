Conservative Victory in Aberdeen South Sends Loud Message Against Anti‑Oil Policies

Scottish Conservative candidate Douglas Lumsden wins Aberdeen South, framing the by‑election as a referendum on oil and gas policy and condemning Labour and SNP approaches that threaten jobs and the local economy.

First and foremost, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to every voter in Aberdeen South who placed their trust in me. Being elected to represent this historic constituency is an extraordinary honour, especially in a city that has long felt like home.

I also owe a huge debt of gratitude to the campaign team whose tireless efforts ensured that our message about protecting oil and gas jobs reached every doorstep. The magnitude of this victory has sent an unmistakable signal to both the Labour and SNP administrations: the policy of attacking the oil and gas sector must stop immediately. Sir Keir Starmer and John Swinney can no longer pretend that the electorate does not want Britain to resume drilling.

The Scottish Conservatives, backed by our dynamic UK leader Kemi Badenoch, turned this by‑election into a de‑facto referendum on the future of the industry, and the result speaks louder than any parliamentary speech. When a thousand jobs disappear from the sector each month, the consequences for Aberdeen, the North‑East and the broader UK economy become nothing short of an emergency.

Residents are witnessing Union Street turn into a shadow of its former bustling self, local retailers and hospitality venues struggle to stay afloat, and many young people are forced to leave the city in search of work elsewhere. Even those who are not directly employed in oil and gas feel the ripple effects because almost everyone in this constituency has a personal connection to the industry.

The SNP and Labour governments have failed to grasp the depth of this crisis, and the electorate has made its frustration unmistakably clear. My own career in the industry spans twenty‑five years, and after five years in Holyrood I grew increasingly disillusioned with SNP ministers who refused to defend our skilled workforce.

Now, from Westminster, I will continue the fight, urging leaders like the newly appointed net‑zero champion Ed Miliband to recognise the irreversible damage caused by a blanket ban on new licences. John Swinney spent the last few months attempting to convince voters that he had shifted his stance on oil and gas, yet his words rang hollow when challenged by Russell Findlay at First Minister's Questions.

On election day, his speeches were little more than hot air, a fact that did not escape the public's notice. The public resents the anti‑drilling stance introduced by Nicola Sturgeon in 2023 and sees through Swinney's continued loyalty to a former leader whose energy strategy remains unpublished. The SNP continues to present itself as an anti‑drilling party, and the loss of the seat formerly held by Stephen Flynn may finally force a reassessment of that position.

Critics within the party, including a former adviser to Sturgeon, have already urged reflection on the strategic mistakes that led to this defeat. While the SNP blames tactical voting, the reality is that over fourteen thousand voters decisively chose the pro‑oil‑and‑gas Scottish Conservatives. The triumph in Aberdeen South revitalises the Scottish Conservatives and confirms that the party remains a potent force in Scottish politics.

Those who wrote obituaries for the party after the recent Holyrood election now have cause to reconsider. Even smaller parties, such as Reform, which focused resources on campaigns elsewhere, witnessed the decisive impact of a clear, issue‑driven message. By placing the future of oil and gas at the heart of the campaign, the Conservatives not only reclaimed a seat but also re‑asserted their relevance on the national stage.

As we look ahead, the party will continue to champion the industry that underpins the regional economy, ensuring that the voices of Aberdeen's workers are heard loud and clear in Westminster. In summary, the by‑election result is a clear mandate: voters in Aberdeen South demand a pragmatic approach to energy policy that safeguards jobs, supports local businesses and recognises the strategic importance of North Sea oil and gas.

The victory provides a platform to push back against policies that threaten the sector, and it signals a broader re‑evaluation of energy strategies across Scotland and the United Kingdom. The Scottish Conservatives are now poised to lead that conversation, advocating for responsible drilling, investment in existing infrastructure and a balanced transition that does not abandon the communities that have long sustained the nation's energy needs





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Oil And Gas Scottish Conservatives Aberdeen South By‑Election Energy Policy UK Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mexico vs. South Korea—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and LineupsMexico or South Korea can book their place in the last 32 with victory.

Read more »

Scottish Conservatives win historic victory in Aberdeen South by-electionThe Scottish Conservatives have won an historic victory in the Aberdeen South by-election, securing a majority of more than 6,000 votes. The victory marks the first time that the Conservatives have won a Scottish seat in a Scottish by-election since 1967. The SNP's loss marks a humiliation for John Swinney in his first electoral test since the Peter Murrell scandal exploded in shocking detail.

Read more »

Tories 'can win anywhere' after historic Aberdeen South victoryKemi Badenoch, the Tory leader, said the party's win in Aberdeen South shows they can win anywhere, after defeating Labour and Reform at the general election.

Read more »

Scottish Conservatives Win Aberdeen South By-Election with Pro-Oil and Gas PlatformA detailed look at the Scottish Conservatives' victory in the Aberdeen South by-election, focusing on the campaign's central message of supporting the oil and gas industry and the implications for SNP and Labour policies.

Read more »