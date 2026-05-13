Conservative rival's 'nervous' exchange with Prime Minister ahead of State Opening of Parliament

Sir Keir Starmer appeared 'nervous' ahead of the State Opening of Parliament – displaying a 'brittle–looking facial expression' and 'attempts at smiling'. Lip readers have shared their verdict on the brief small talk, noting the duo's 'relatively neutral' facial expressions and body language.

The Prime Minister was trapped in an awkward exchange with his Conservative rival as the pair walked side by side towards the House of Lords for the King's speech.

Sir Keir Starmer appeared 'nervous' ahead of the State Opening of Parliament – displaying a 'brittle–looking facial expression' and 'attempts at smiling'. Lip readers have shared their verdict on the brief small talk, noting the duo's 'relatively neutral' facial expressions and body language.

The encounter was followed later by the Labour leader setting out his new goals in the monarch's speech – including controversial plans to limit trials by jury, introduce digital ID and pave the way for closer alignment with the European Union. Speaking to the Daily Mail on the corridor encounter, one lip reader said: 'Keir does appear to be less relaxed while Kemi does most of the talking.

' At one point, the prime minister is seen smiling, as he says: 'And that's how it should be. ' In an apparent display of solidarity, Ms Badenoch responds: 'It's annoying that it is as combative as... because once you don't do it, people then criticise and say ooh, you haven't got it in you... or something like that.

' Body language expert Judi James suggested a genuine 'friendly' closeness between the pair – despite the walk from the Commons to the Lords threatening to be a 'long and challenging one for Starmer'. The King was joined by Queen Camilla at the State Opening of Parliament today to set out the priorities for beleaguered Sir Keir Starmer's government in the King's Speech





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State Opening Of Parliament King's Speech Conservative Rival Prime Minister Labour Leader Digital ID European Union Antisemitism British Values Corridor Encounter Body Language Judi James King Charles III Queen Camilla Southport Attack

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