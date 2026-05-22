Conservative Party leader accuses SNP of 'running scared' over North Sea energy developments

The Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch, has accused the Scottish National Party (SNP) leader John Swinney of 'running scared' of the Scottish Greens over his party's failure to back two controversial oil and gas developments in the North Sea. Badenoch urged the voters in the upcoming by-election in Aberdeen South to turn it into a 'referendum' on the future of the North Sea industries.

Kemi Badenoch has accused John Swinney of 'running scared' from the Greens over his party's failure to back two controversial oil and gas developments . The Scottish Conservative Party leader visited Scotland's oil capital and urged voters to turn the upcoming by-election in Aberdeen South into a 'referendum' on the future of the North Sea industries.

The licences for the Jackdaw and Rosebank oil and gas fields in the North Sea have been in a state of legal limbo since January 2025 when a Scottish court ruled that a previous decision by the UK government to allow the developments was unlawful. The SNP has steadfastly refused to support either development despite the risk to jobs in the North-East and UK energy security if the schemes remain blocked.

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Scottish National Party John Swinney Kemi Badenoch North Sea Oil And Gas Developments Gibraltar Referendum UK Energy Security

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