Kemi Badenoch and Nick Timothy unveil plans to end early releases, increase custodial time, and build 50,000 new prison places funded by foreign aid cuts.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch and Shadow Justice Secretary Nick Timothy will announce sweeping changes to the UK criminal justice system on Tuesday. The Tory party intends to abolish Labour's early release scheme, ensuring that tens of thousands of prisoners serve longer sentences in custody. The policy shift aims to return to a standard where offenders must serve half their sentence before eligibility for release.

Mechanics of Proposed Custodial Reforms

Under the proposed Conservative framework, the legal presumption against short prison sentences would be eliminated. This change allows judges to impose prison terms of one year or less without being required to start with a suspended sentence. The move is designed to ensure that minor offenses carry tangible custodial consequences rather than non-custodial penalties.

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The current Labour policy permitted prisoners to be released after serving just 40 percent of their sentence. Since October, additional rules allowed offenders showing good behavior to be freed after serving only one-third of their term. The Tory plan removes these reductions, meaning prisoners would no longer receive automatic time off for behavioral compliance during the initial phase of their sentence.

Kemi Badenoch stated that prison must represent real punishment for victims of crime. She argued that the current system provides a better deal for criminals than for the families left terrified by burglaries and violent attacks. The Conservative leader emphasized that sentences must have actual weight to maintain public safety and ensure law-abiding citizens feel protected from repeat offenders.

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Stakeholder Positions and Political Opposition

Nick Timothy criticized the Labour government for cutting corners on prison capacity and releasing criminals early. He asserted that the odds are currently in favor of criminals, sending a message that breaking the law carries minimal risk. The Shadow Justice Secretary pledged that the next Conservative government would deliver the largest prison building program in modern history to reverse this trend.

Reform UK expressed strong skepticism regarding the feasibility of the Tory expansion plans. Home affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf pointed out that the Conservatives added only 500 net new prison places during their 14 years in government. He calculated that at that rate, constructing 50,000 new places would take approximately 1,400 years. Yusuf suggested that Reform UK would instead build emergency Nightingale prisons and deport foreign criminals.

A Labour Party spokesman defended their record by stating that they inherited a prison system in disarray from the Tories. The spokesperson highlighted that Labour is implementing the largest prison building program since the Victorian era. They argued that their approach prevents the system from collapsing while keeping serious offenders behind bars and ensuring victims receive justice.

Infrastructure Expansion and Funding Strategy

The Conservative plan includes building 50,000 new prison places to accommodate the expected increase in the inmate population. This expansion would increase the size of the prison estate by more than 50 percent. The initiative is intended to revive the Tory reputation as the party of law and order and restore public confidence in the criminal justice system.

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Shadow Justice Secretary Nick Timothy emphasized that prison works effectively only if there is sufficient capacity to lock up criminals. He noted that the previous government failed to build adequate prison places, leading to early releases. The new building program is designed to ensure that criminals, including shoplifters and drug dealers, face full custodial sentences.

Financial Implications and Review Process

The £2 billion annual cost of the prison building program will be funded through steep cuts to foreign aid and reductions in the Whitehall spin machine. This funding strategy was previously announced by the Conservative party during their last party conference. The financial shift aims to prioritize domestic law and order initiatives over international aid spending.

Kemi Badenoch and Nick Timothy will launch an expert-led review to determine how to expand the prison estate efficiently. The review will be chaired by former Tory MP Sir Simon Clarke and hosted at the Onward think tank. Advisory roles will be filled by experts in law, construction, real estate finance, and criminology to ensure practical implementation.

Up to 80,000 criminals will spend more time behind bars under these new plans. Shoplifters, burglars, and drug dealers are among the categories of offenders expected to serve longer sentences. The policy aims to correct what the Tories describe as a collapse in consequences when criminals believe they can avoid full punishment.