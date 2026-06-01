Conservative Outsider De La Espriella Wins First Round of Colombia's Presidential Election, Sets Up Runoff Against Far-Left Candidate

Abelardo de la Espriella, a conservative outsider, leads Colombia's presidential race after the first round, positioning him for a June runoff against Senator Iván Cepeda. The results highlight a deeply polarized electorate and raise concerns about democratic stability as de la Espriella vows to combat alleged tyranny and aligns with right-wing regional leaders. The campaign features starkly different visions for Colombia's future, with security, economics, and foreign policy at the forefront.

Abelardo de la Espriella, an outsider conservative candidate, won the first round of Colombia 's presidential election held on Sunday, setting up a runoff on June 21 against far-left Senator Iván Cepeda .

The election, part of the 2026 presidential race, involved millions of Colombians voting to choose a successor to President Gustavo Petro, whose term ends in August. De la Espriella and his running mate José Manuel Restrepo represent the Defenders of the Homeland conservative platform. With all votes counted, de la Espriella received over 10.36 million votes (43.74%) while Cepeda, of the ruling Historic Pact coalition, garnered about 9.68 million (40.90%).

Since no candidate secured over 50%, the two will proceed to the runoff. Voter turnout was 57.88%, with more than 23.97 million voters participating. De la Espriella celebrated the results in a social media video wearing the Colombian national soccer team jersey, thanking supporters and inviting them to a victory rally. In his speech, he vowed to defeat tyranny and change Colombia's history, attacking Petro and Cepeda as despicable criminals and linking Cepeda to the FARC guerrilla group.

He accused Petro of attempting to undermine democracy and called on the United States and other democratic nations to monitor the runoff, referencing the situation in Venezuela under Maduro. De la Espriella admires leaders like Donald Trump, Argentina's Javier Milei, and El Salvador's Nayib Bukele, promising similar policies: fiscal austerity, shrinking the state, an anti-corruption drive, a crackdown on crime and narco-terrorism, including building mega-prisons and eradicating coca crops.

He also supports a revival of former President Álvaro Uribe's security policies. Former President Uribe, whose party's candidate Paloma Valencia placed third, endorsed de la Espriella, warning Colombia must not become a satellite of Venezuela. International support came from President Milei, who congratulated de la Espriella and expressed confidence that Colombia would return to the community of free nations focused on life, liberty, and property if he wins





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Colombia Presidential Election Abelardo De La Espriella Iván Cepeda Gustavo Petro Runoff Conservative Far-Left Historic Pact Defenders Of The Homeland Álvaro Uribe Javier Milei Nayib Bukele Donald Trump FARC Democracy Security Anti-Corruption Fiscal Austerity Narco-Terrorism

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