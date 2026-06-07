Conservative Candidate 'El Tigre' Leads Colombia's Presidential Race, Promising Law and Order

Abelardo de la Espriella, known as 'El Tigre', has taken a strong lead in Colombia's presidential election, promising a tough stance on crime and drug trafficking. With 43.74% of the vote in the first round, Espriella will face off against far-left candidate Iván Cepeda in a runoff on June 21. Supporters praise his law and order approach, while critics warn of the dangers of communist leanings and increased criminal activities.

In Colombia 's presidential election , conservative candidate Abelardo de la Espriella, nicknamed ' El Tigre ', has emerged as a strong contender, focusing on law and order . Espriella, who received 43.74% of the vote in the first round, has pledged to crack down on drug trafficking and crime, contrasting with the left's more lenient stance.

Senator Bernie Moreno (R-OH) praised Espriella's tough-on-crime approach, stating that it would create a safe and prosperous environment, preventing illegal immigration and international crime syndicates. Moreno also criticized the left's communist leanings, warning that their policies could lead to a takeover of the private sector and an increase in criminal activities, posing an existential threat to the United States. The election is now set for a runoff on June 21, with Espriella leading the polls.

Former US President Donald Trump has endorsed Espriella, describing him as a 'Smart, Strong, and Tough Leader' who would be successful in growing the economy, creating jobs, promoting trade, stopping illegal immigration, and restoring law and order





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Colombia Presidential Election Abelardo De La Espriella El Tigre Law And Order Crime Drug Trafficking Communism Donald Trump

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Some Republican governors rebrand June with conservative alternatives to PrideJune is widely recognized as Pride Month, but a handful of Republican governors have bestowed alternative titles that both supporters and opponents view as coun

Read more »

Conservative Leader Kemi Badenoch Slams SNP and Labour's War on North Sea DrillingConservative leader Kemi Badenoch has slammed the Scottish National Party and Labour's war on North Sea drilling, saying it is 'madness' and is causing serious harm to Aberdeen. She visited the city ahead of campaigning in the Aberdeen South by-election and met with local residents who are affected by the industry's decline. Badenoch said that the oil and gas industry is the economic lifeblood of the North East and that the ban on new drilling and windfall tax are doing serious harm to the area. She also criticized the Labour government in Westminster for choosing to buy oil and gas from Russia instead of drilling it from their own oil and gas fields in the North Sea.

Read more »

– Paul LePage: Young People on the Campaign Trail Have Been the Most ConservativeThe young people he has met on the campaign trail – Gen Z – have surprisingly been the most conservative, former Maine Gov. Paul LePage said.

Read more »

Conservative Peer Sues Prime Minister Over Free Speech RowLord Rami Ranger is suing the Prime Minister in a free speech row after he was stripped of his CBE for comments he made on social media. He claims he is a victim of 'cancel culture' behind closed doors and that the comments that led to him being stripped of the award were the result of 'heated political debate' or 'personal disputes'.

Read more »