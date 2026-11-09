Idaho Law Threatens 90% of Gray Wolves with Bounty Program Hiring Killers

Conservation groups denounce new Idaho and Montana laws allowing lethal wolf culling. Critics argue these measures violate the Endangered Species Act and threaten ecosystem balance.

Idaho lawmakers have passed a controversial new law that explicitly authorizes the state to hire private contractors to kill or dispose of gray wolves, a move that conservationists warn could eliminate up to 90% of the state's wolf population.

The legislation marks a dramatic escalation in anti-predator policies, shifting wolf management from regulated hunting seasons to a bounty-driven enterprise funded by taxpayer dollars.

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This unprecedented approach allows freelance contractors to employ lethal tactics that were previously restricted or prohibited under federal guidelines.

The program has drawn sharp criticism from environmental groups, who compare the strategy to the brutal extermination campaigns of the early 1900s that nearly wiped out wolves from the lower 48 states.

Critics argue that the state legislature bypassed scientific advice in favor of political expediency and demands from livestock interests and anti-wildlife extremists.

Republican lawmakers in Idaho have championed the bill as a necessary measure for protecting livestock and ensuring public safety, claiming it is just the first step in a broader strategy.

Lawmakers have promised that these aggressive culling measures are merely the beginning, despite the potential devastation to the fragile recovery efforts in the northern Rockies.

Conservationists are now calling for immediate federal intervention and the restoration of Endangered Species Act protections to prevent the species from being pushed back to the brink of extinction.

The new law comes amidst intense scrutiny of how wolf populations are managed in Idaho and neighboring Montana, where similar aggressive measures have already been implemented.

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Governor Greg Gianforte of Montana signed a series of anti-wolf bills into law this year, further cementing the region's hostile stance toward gray wolves.

The Montana governor faced accusations of violating state hunting regulations in February when he killed a black wolf on a private ranch near Yellowstone National Park.

This incident has fueled widespread accusations that political leadership in both states is prioritizing anti-wolf sentiment over established laws and scientific wildlife management.

The use of private contractors to hunt wolves represents a significant departure from previous management practices, which relied on controlled hunting seasons or government bodies like the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Under the new Idaho law, these freelance contractors are empowered to use creative and often mobile platforms to locate and eliminate wolves.

Methods explicitly permitted by the bill include shooting wolves from all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and even motorized parachutes.

This approach has been characterized by critics as hiring hitmen for wolves, highlighting the severity of the shift from population control to active eradication.

Samantha Bruegger of WildEarth Guardians described the situation in Idaho as a reckless and violent massacre that showcases the worst aspects of state wildlife management.

She noted that the brutal killing of wolves, including dozens of pups, over a recent one-year period reached a record-breaking 570 individuals.

This surge in culling efforts has heightened concerns that the state is moving toward the complete extirpation of gray wolves from its territories.

Jocelyn Leroux, director of the Western Watersheds Project for Montana and Idaho, condemned the new laws as politically motivated rather than informed by scientific data.

She argued that these bills represent a blatant power grab by legislative bodies, executed on behalf of a small group of anti-predator extremists.

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Leroux warned that this uncontrolled slaughter disregards facts about livestock losses and echoes the historical conditions that originally led to the listing of gray wolves under the Endangered Species Act.

Sarah McMillian, also with WildEarth Guardians, emphasized that the state management of wolves essentially amounts to brutal state-sanctioned eradication of this keystone native species.

She warned that such actions have zero place in science-based management, especially in the midst of a broader biodiversity and nature crisis.

McMillian urged national outrage and action by Congress to restore wolf protections, arguing that the current laws threaten to undo decades of recovery progress.

The gray wolf was previously delisted in the northern Rocky Mountains, a decision that sparked significant legal and political debate among conservationists and wildlife experts.

Critics argue that this delisting was premature and that the species still requires the protection of the federal Endangered Species Act to prevent a return to the brink of extinction.

A lawsuit filed ten years ago attempted to overturn the delisting, but was unsuccessful because Congress closed the courthouse doors to the case.

Tulasi Brooks, a staff attorney for the Western Watersheds Project, emphasized that the actions of Montana and Idaho demonstrate their unfitness to manage large predators.

She argued that federal supervision is necessary to ensure that wolf management is based on sound science rather than the directives of anti-wildlife extremists.

Brooks stated that the ongoing attempts to completely decimate wolf populations in Idaho and Montana warrant national outrage and immediate legislative action.

The tension between state sovereignty and federal wildlife mandates is likely to intensify as these states continue to implement aggressive culling measures.

The outcome of this struggle will have profound implications for the ecological balance of the northern Rockies and the future of endangered species protections in the United States.

Conservationists are preparing for further legal and political battles to protect the species and restore federal oversight of wolf management.

The conflict underscores the deep divide between those who view wolves as a threat to rural livelihoods and those who see them as a vital component of ecosystem health.