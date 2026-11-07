Environmental Groups Weigh AI's Climate Cost Against Conservation Benefits

Environmental groups deploy AI to track wildfires and protect endangered species, while warning against the rising energy and water consumption of data centers powering these tools.

Conservation organizations worldwide are intensifying their use of artificial intelligence to monitor endangered wildlife, track forest fires, and analyze complex climate data, even as they confront the severe environmental costs associated with the digital infrastructure that powers these systems. Groups such as Conservation International and the Jane Goodall Institute are leveraging machine learning to process vast amounts of ecological data with unprecedented speed, allowing for faster responses to biodiversity crises. This dual approach highlights a critical balancing act where these institutions must weigh the immediate operational benefits of AI-driven conservation efforts against the growing energy demands and water consumption of the data centers required to run these algorithms. The contradiction has become a central topic of discussion, forcing global environmental groups to define clear guidelines for sustainable technology use within their missions.

The integration of artificial intelligence into field conservation work represents a massive shift in operational efficiency, enabling organizations to process data volumes that were previously unmanageable for human analysts. Conservation International recently began using AI to assess satellite-detected hotspots and send real-time alerts to forest patrols about potential wildfires in remote areas of Cambodia. This capability allows rangers to respond to threats almost instantly, significantly reducing the damage caused by uncontrolled blazes. The International Institute for Environment and Development noted that such AI tools help address increasingly urgent climate and biodiversity crises by providing critical data insights that human analysts could not generate in time.

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Researchers at the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health estimate that the global data-center footprint could more than double by 2030, reaching an area roughly twice the size of Jakarta. This rapid expansion necessitates a careful review of how AI is implemented within the environmental sector. While the technology offers transformative benefits for tracking fires and monitoring wildlife, the unchecked growth of data centers poses a significant risk to the very ecosystems these groups aim to protect. The coming months will be critical as international bodies and private organizations collaborate to develop strategies that balance technological advancement with ecological responsibility.

The Jane Goodall Institute is applying similar logic to historical data preservation, using AI to digitize decades of handwritten field notes on chimpanzee behavior in Tanzania's Gombe National Park. A project once expected to take 13 to 15 years to complete manually can now be finished in about two years using a specialized tool developed in collaboration with Amazon Web Services. This acceleration not only preserves critical historical records but also allows researchers to access behavioral patterns of chimpanzees faster, informing current conservation strategies. Such technological integration demonstrates how AI serves as a force multiplier for limited human resources in the conservation sector.

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Despite the clear operational advantages, there is growing concern among stakeholders regarding the environmental footprint of the infrastructure required to run these algorithms. Ali Swanson, the AI lead at US nonprofit Conservation International, explicitly stated that the organization recognizes the environmental costs associated with AI and emphasizes the need for thoughtful usage. The International Institute for Environment and Development interviewed 15 major environmental, conservation, and development organizations, all of which confirmed the use of AI but simultaneously expressed deep concern about the environmental impact of the data centers powering it. This consensus highlights an internal conflict within the sector between leveraging technology for good and minimizing ecological harm.

Some organizations are experimenting with ways to reduce AI's environmental footprint, such as limiting resource-intensive applications like video and image generation. The World Resources Institute stores AI query results so that identical searches do not need to be processed repeatedly, thereby reducing redundant energy consumption. Vienna Saccomanno, a senior scientist at The Nature Conservancy, explained that her organization analyzes footage from commercial fishing vessels but processes the information aboard the ships rather than uploading large volumes of video to centralized data centers. This decentralized approach significantly reduces energy use and data transfer requirements, illustrating how operational changes can mitigate the environmental impact of AI adoption.

Climate and energy campaigner Katrin Xueying Wu raised fundamental questions about the necessity of building massive data centers, asking whether such infrastructure is truly required for conservation goals. Stuart Butchart, chief scientist at UK-based BirdLife International, argued that it is their job to save the planet and that using AI more effectively and efficiently with limited resources is a serious possibility that must be engaged with. Lilian Pintea, vice president of conservation science at the Jane Goodall Institute, emphasized that Jane Goodall supported AI in conservation research, provided that humans remained in control of its use. These positions reflect a demand for human oversight and deliberate application of AI tools to ensure they align with broader ecological goals.

The real-world impact of accurate wildlife data extends beyond immediate conservation efforts, influencing funding and investment in nature preservation. Frank Pope, chief executive of Save the Elephants, noted that an aerial survey of the country's largest protected area last year produced around 200,000 images, which took nine people nine months to review manually. AI models can now complete similar analyses in hours, revealing that human surveys had missed about a third of elephants, half of zebras, giraffes, and three-quarters of oryx populations. Pope stated that more accurate wildlife data can help secure conservation funding, adding that AI makes nature measurable and therefore investable, which drives further financial support for biodiversity projects.

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Looking ahead, the issue of sustainable AI development is expected to feature prominently at the UN's COP31 climate conference this month, where host Türkiye will urge governments, businesses, and institutions to sign a pledge setting principles for sustainable AI development and deployment. The International Energy Agency projects that data centers will consume around 945 terawatt-hours of electricity annually by 2030, producing the equivalent of more than 300 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide. Furthermore, the agency estimates that annual water consumption for data centers could rise from 560 billion litres in 2023 to 1.2 trillion litres by 2030. These projections underscore the urgency of establishing clear guidelines to manage the environmental costs of the digital infrastructure underpinning modern conservation efforts.

Greenpeace International also uses some AI tools, mainly through software platforms that include AI features, and has introduced internal guidelines emphasizing transparency, human oversight, and deliberate use, while opposing the expansion of data centers. The organization is asking whether it is necessary to build all these massive data centers in the first place, contrasting with other groups that are focused on how to use AI responsibly. As environmental groups continue to embrace AI despite concerns over its impact, the sector faces a pivotal moment where the methods used to save the planet must not inadvertently accelerate the very crises they seek to resolve.

The global data-center footprint is projected to double by 2030, reaching an area twice the size of Jakarta, which adds pressure on water and energy resources in regions already facing climate stress. This expansion necessitates a careful review of how AI is implemented within the environmental sector to ensure that the tools used to save nature do not inadvertently harm it. The coming months will be critical as international bodies and private organizations collaborate to develop strategies that balance technological advancement with ecological responsibility, ensuring that the benefits of AI do not come at the expense of the environment they are designed to protect.