Conservation Groups Threaten Lawsuit Over Birmingham Darter Protection Delay

Three environmental organizations plan to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for missing a deadline to assess protection for the endangered Birmingham darter fish in Alabama.

Conservation groups are threatening to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for missing a statutory deadline to evaluate federal protections for the Birmingham darter, a rare fish species found exclusively in Alabama. The Center for Biological Diversity, Alabama Rivers Alliance, and Black Warrior Riverkeeper have formally notified the agency of their intent to file a lawsuit due to administrative delays. These organizations argue that the agency failed to meet a ninety-day deadline for an initial decision on whether the fish warrants protection under the Endangered Species Act.

Regulatory Timeline and Legal Action

The legal conflict stems from a petition submitted by the conservation groups in November 2025, seeking immediate safeguards for the species. The groups issued a notice of intent to sue that provides the agency with a sixty-day window before formal litigation can begin. This timeline is critical because the organizations assert that the fish does not have time for further bureaucratic delays. Every day of inaction increases the risk of extinction for the Birmingham darter, according to legal representatives involved in the case.

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Population Status and Habitat Threats

The Birmingham darter exists in only six known populations, all located within the Valley Creek system in Jefferson County. Industrial pollution and extensive urban development have significantly degraded water quality in this specific habitat. Nelson Brooke of Black Warrior Riverkeeper emphasized that these water pollution threats are putting the rare endemic species at severe risk. The groups state that it is the agency's statutory duty to utilize the Endangered Species Act to ensure that such rare species are not wiped off the map.

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Developments and Infrastructure Risks

Future development projects pose additional dangers to the already fragile ecosystem of the Birmingham darter. The proposed Northern Beltline highway project around Birmingham and the Project Marvel data center near Bessemer are cited as potential threats to the fish's habitat. These infrastructure projects could further encroach upon the limited territory where the fish survives. The conservation groups argue that such developments exacerbate the existing pressures on water quality and physical habitat integrity.

Advocacy and Future Obligations

Charles Miller, policy director for the Alabama Rivers Alliance, urged the agency to act swiftly to fulfill its statutory obligations. Miller stated that the limited range and small population of the Birmingham darter clearly indicate that it is endangered, regardless of the agency's previous inaction. The groups maintain that multiple imminent threats require immediate regulatory intervention to prevent the species from disappearing. The outcome of the sixty-day period will determine whether the legal battle proceeds to federal court.