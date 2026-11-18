The Conservation Fund and Cully Corporation partner to protect 50,000 acres of Alaskan land for 200,000 walruses displaced by climate change.

The Conservation Fund has announced a strategic agreement to protect nearly 50,000 acres of land in northwest Alaska, creating a permanent refuge for the Pacific walrus population. This initiative directly addresses the urgent needs of more than 200,000 walruses that now haul out on barrier islands near the village of Point Lay. The decision follows two decades of shifting Arctic conditions that have forced the species to abandon their natural sea ice habitats for solid ground.

Climate Change Displaces 200,000 Walruses on Land

Every fall, the Pacific walrus gathering at Point Lay transforms into a massive, undulating mass of brownish-pink blubber and white tusks. John Wros, the Alaska state director at The Conservation Fund, described the scene as a deafening cacophony of life that overwhelms the senses. These animals have gathered here in unprecedented numbers because the sea ice they depend on for survival has largely disappeared. The vast Chukchi Sea, which stretches between northern Alaska and Russia's Siberian coast, no longer offers the stable platforms these marine mammals require. Chelsea Koch, a marine scientist at American University, noted that while this is an example of animals responding to change, land cannot fully replace the lost habitat.

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Conservation Fund Partners With Cully Corporation

The Conservation Fund has signed a formal agreement with the Cully Corporation, the Alaskan Native Village Corporation that owns the land in question. This partnership aims to shield the walruses from human activities, including any future resource development on the barrier islands. In exchange for preserving the land, the Cully Corporation will receive a payment designed to boost the financial security of local communities. Larry Selzer, president and CEO of The Conservation Fund, emphasized that big animals need even bigger landscapes to thrive. He described this conservation model as a powerful tool that allows landowners to continue using the land for economic purposes while protecting crucial wildlife habitats.

Protecting Inupiaq Heritage and Local Economies

The partnership between the non-profit and the Cully Corporation is deeply rooted in the preservation of cultural traditions. Willard Neakok, the chairman of the Cully Corporation Board, stated that the collaboration will create opportunities and help preserve Inupiaq heritage. He highlighted the community's respect for their land, history, and culture, noting that the decision is being made for future descendants. The relationship between the local residents and the walruses spans thousands of years, encompassing both food sources and cultural significance. This model ensures that the conservation efforts support the way of life of the indigenous people who have inhabited the region for generations.

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Disappearing Sea Ice Creates New Habitat Challenges

The Pacific walrus population has remained relatively stable, but they are facing a new normal characterized by the rapid disappearance of sea ice. Anthony Fischbach, a wildlife biologist at the US Geological Survey, identified this loss as a significant threat to the species. Historically, Pacific walruses relied on the persistent pack ice of the Bering Sea as platforms to rest near feeding grounds, give birth, and nurse their young. Males remain on the ice year-round, while females and their young migrate north to feed on shallow shoals in the Chukchi Sea. As fossil fuel emissions heat the planet, the summer ice now retreats beyond the shallow continental shelf into waters too deep for walruses to feed on the seafloor.

Stampedes and Human Disturbance Endanger the Herd

The concentration of nearly 200,000 walruses on land has created dangerous conditions for the animals themselves. Hauling out in such enormous numbers is a recent phenomenon that began in 2007 with a few thousand females and their calves. The situation escalated quickly, making Point Lay the largest haulout in North America. Mass die-off events occur when juvenile walruses are crushed and killed by hundreds or thousands during stampedes. These panic-induced rushes can be triggered by polar bears, but human causes are increasingly common. Airplanes flying too low, ship traffic, and tourists on cruises keen to spot the animals often startle the herds, leading to tragic losses as the heavy animals, which can weigh up to 2 tons, flee toward the ocean.