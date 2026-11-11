Consani Shifts From Runway to Acting With New TV and Film Roles

Model Consani, 23, explains why she is moving from the runway to acting, with a horror TV series out now and two projects set for release next year.

Consani, the California-born supermodel who has been a fixture on the runway, is now focusing on acting. The 23-year-old was largely absent from the spring-summer 2027 shows in September and October, with only a few exceptions, because she has been building a career in front of the camera. In an interview after returning to New York, Consani explained her plans to pursue film and television work alongside her modeling.

Consani said she misses being on the runway but has been busy with a number of projects. She told the interviewer that audiences will see her more on the silver screen in the coming period, with two projects scheduled to come out next year.

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Consani Details Her Shift From Runway to Screen

Consani is following a path taken by many supermodels before her, trading runway work for acting roles. She is currently starring in a production where, she said, she needed a quick wardrobe change so her voluminous gown could reach the step-and-repeat, then changed again into the look she wore on the runway in September.

She described her current slate as spanning several genres. Her work includes a horror television series whose episodes have just been released, a comedy movie that is coming out, and a period piece that is also due for release. She said it is fun to move between such different kinds of roles.

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Consani also said her fashion background shapes how she approaches acting. She described fashion as a form of acting, saying the part she enjoys most is becoming a character and building a world around the clothing. She said she likes to ask designers who the woman wearing a piece is, because that question gives her the most satisfaction.

Designer Demna and Fashion Ties Shape Her Acting

Consani says her fashion career and film work overlap naturally, especially through designers who focus on character. She pointed to Demna as a designer who is deeply interested in the people who wear his clothes, not only the garments themselves.

Consani recalled sitting beside Sarah at LACMA while both wore witchy outfits. She said she and Sarah were looking at Demna, who told them to look at his witches. She said she loves how the fashion world and the film world come together in such a fun way, and she named LACMA as a place where the two fields meet naturally.

She added that the film projects she has worked on often feature fashion that is fun to explore. Consani said being part of those productions lets her offer her perspective as someone from the fashion industry to the production teams, which she called a real collaboration and her favorite part of any creative job.

Acting Experience and Cast Reactions Explained

Consani says she worked alongside experienced performers including Jessica Lange, Emma Roberts, Sarah Paulson and Gabourey Sidibe on a television production. She said she was excited but also nervous because she was working with some of the most seasoned actors in the industry.

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Consani explained that her agency, which manages the acting side of her career, told her that a producer named Ryan had some interest in seeing her. She said she sent in an audition, and the opportunity came together from there. She also said she spent considerable time studying the script before filming, because she wanted to fully understand her character.

Consani said she was especially struck by Billie Lourd, whom she described as an icon of hers. She said Lourd was open and honest about her own experience in her first roles, and that the support from the cast was gratifying and comforting. Her biggest takeaway, she said, is that talented actors in the industry tend to be kind and open to anyone who puts in the effort.

Future Projects and Industry Outlook for Consani

Consani has two projects scheduled to come out next year, and she says acting rewards preparation and effort. She described her upcoming work as diverse, which she finds exciting as she builds her range as an actress.

Consani said fashion demands a great deal of time, which made it difficult to pursue acting earlier. She said she feels blessed to be at a point in her fashion career where the projects coming to her make it possible to do both. She added that she is putting work into becoming a better actress.

Consani described the difference between the two industries in simple terms. She said fashion depends on being the right person in the right place at the right time, while acting requires being the right person and also putting the right energy and time into the job. She said she finds acting feels less exclusive than fashion because it opens the conversation to anyone willing to work for it.