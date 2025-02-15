Conroe Woman Scammed, Faces Eviction After Renting From Fake Landlord

A Conroe woman, Patricia Reiling, fell victim to a rental scam when she unknowingly rented a home from an individual impersonating the landlord. After being informed that the house belonged to Invitation Homes and the supposed landlord, Martin Bailey, was not associated with them, Reiling now faces eviction with a looming Sunday deadline. The incident highlights the dangers of online scams and the importance of verifying information before entering into any financial agreements.

A Conroe woman is facing eviction after learning she rented a home from a person who impersonated the landlord. Patricia Reiling found a listing on Craigslist for a home in the Cielo neighborhood. The person who posted the listing, claiming to be Martin Bailey, communicated with Reiling through text and phone calls, but she never met him in person. Bailey had her fill out an intake form on the Invitation Homes website, leading Reiling to believe he was an employee of the company.

Reiling and her boyfriend visited the neighborhood to view the home before signing a lease. Bailey provided her with a code to enter the house. Everything seemed legitimate, and the next morning, Bailey sent her the official lease agreement. The rent was $1,100, along with a $1,100 deposit. Reiling sent Bailey $100 that night and borrowed the rest from a friend. However, the following Monday, Reiling received a call from Invitation Homes regarding her intake form. To her shock, she was informed that Bailey was not associated with the company and did not own the property. The house was, in fact, one of Invitation Homes' rentals. Reiling was devastated and confused, left with no legal recourse and a looming eviction deadline. She contacted her bank, but they were unable to refund her money. Reiling tried to apply for the home through Invitation Homes but faced difficulties with her ID cards. She spent the week calling various agencies for help, desperately seeking a solution. ABC13 reached out to Bailey through his phone number, but he hung up and appeared to block their number after learning about the situation. A search revealed another Craigslist listing for a rental property in Montgomery County under the same name and phone number, with the house also listed on Invitation Homes' website.Invitation Homes released a statement expressing their frustration with the situation and stating their commitment to offering quality homes and ensuring a positive experience for residents. They emphasized that they take multiple precautions to prevent their properties from being used for scams. However, they admitted that while their listings appear on reputable websites like Zillow, Trulia, and Redfin, they do not list on platforms like Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace.Reiling is now facing the reality of losing her home. She has a U-Haul truck at her doorstep, ready to pack up her belongings and move them into storage. The future remains uncertain as she and her boyfriend grapple with the devastating consequences of this scam. Reiling has filed a report with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, but they have yet to respond to ABC13's request for comment on the investigation.





Rental Scam Impersonation Landlord Fraud Eviction Craigslist Invitation Homes Montgomery County

