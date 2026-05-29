Conroe restaurant owner sues contractor over $200,000 build‑out dispute, court awards over $300,000

Restaurant owner Isaac Rodriguez claims he paid more than $200,000 to contractor James Duncan for HVAC, plumbing and construction of a second location, but work stalled and the contractor says he was fired before completion. A Montgomery County judge entered a default judgment for Rodriguez totaling about $303,000, while Duncan denies the debt and says the project was 75% finished.

– A Conroe restaurant owner says he lost more than $200,000 after hiring a contractor to help build out a second restaurant location in Huffman, but the contractor says he was fired before the project could be completed.

The dispute has now resulted in a court judgment exceeding $300,000 and conflicting accounts about how much work was actually completed. Isaac Rodriguez, owner of Marsalas Italian Grill in Conroe, says he hired James Duncan after Duncan performed HVAC work at another restaurant location. Rodriguez said Duncan, who operated under the name Total Services Company, was hired to help with the buildout of a new restaurant location in Huffman.

According to Rodriguez, he paid Duncan more than $200,000 through checks and wire transfers for HVAC, plumbing and other construction-related work. However, Rodriguez said problems began to emerge when work stalled and contractors stopped showing up at the site.

“We found out that we needed to have a grease trap in the back of the building,” Rodriguez said. “James sent me an invoice for that grease trap. I compensated him in full for that grease trap. A day later, two days later, the plumbers never showed back for work.

”Court records show Rodriguez later sued Duncan and Total Services Company in Montgomery County. In March, a judge granted a default judgment in favor of Marsalas Catering LLC after Duncan failed to appear in court. The judgment awarded approximately $202,960 in damages, $100,000 in punitive damages, attorney’s fees and interest. KPRC 2 tracked down Duncan at his business in Spring and showed him a copy of the judgment.

After reviewing the court paperwork, Duncan said he had never seen the judgment before.

“He did not pay us over $200,000. That is a total lie,” Duncan said. Duncan said substantial work had already been completed, including framing, drywall, HVAC installation and plumbing work. Duncan estimated the project was approximately 75% complete when he says Rodriguez terminated the relationship.

According to Duncan, disputes surrounding the installation of a grease trap and delays involving a crane needed for the project contributed to the breakdown. Questions raised about licensing and business registration During KPRC 2’s interview, Duncan acknowledged that Total Services Company is not registered with the Texas Secretary of State. Duncan’s business was registered with the Harris County Clerk’s office.

“We have contractors that do all that,” said Rodriguez. KPRC 2 searched Texas licensing databases and did not locate a plumbing license issued to Duncan through the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners. KPRC 2 also did not find an electrician license issued to Duncan through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Rodriguez also provided KPRC 2 with a letter from another HVAC contractor who was hired after Duncan left the project.

In the letter, the contractor wrote that HVAC ductwork was “installed incorrectly and unfinished. ” The contractor also stated trunk lines were incomplete, insulation had not been installed, thermostats and grilles were missing, some rooftop units lacked required code components, and portions of the work did not match mechanical drawings. The contractor further stated the work was being performed without required permits.

According to records in one case in Montgomery County, Duncan was convicted and spent one year in state jail.

“That’s all my past. I don’t have anything in my present,” Duncan said. Rodriguez says if he had known about Duncan’s history before hiring him, he would have made a different decision. How to verify a contractor before hiring themNot every legitimate business will appear in the Texas Secretary of State database.

A sole proprietor may instead file an assumed name certificate, sometimes called a “DBA” , through the county clerk’s office where the business operates.maintains a public license search tool that allows consumers to verify whether a plumber is licensed and in good standing.5. Search court recordsSpeak directly with previous customers and, if possible, visit completed projects.

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