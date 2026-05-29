Conroe man accused of using AI to create nude images of underage girls from social media photos, officials say

An 18-year-old man from Conroe, Alexander Marban, is accused of using an AI app to create nude images of underage girls by altering photos taken from social media accounts.

Montgomery County Pct. 3 detectives arrested 18-year-old Alexander Marban after a May 28 search warrant; investigators say they’re working to identify additional victims. – Montgomery County Precinct 3 investigators say an 18-year-old Conroe man is accused of using an artificial intelligence app on his phone to create nude images of underage girls by digitally manipulating photos pulled from public social media accounts.

Constable Ryan Gable’s Criminal Investigations Division said the case was opened in May 2026 after detectives learned Alexander Marban allegedly altered the images by removing clothing and pairing the minors’ faces with nude bodies from the neck down. Investigators said they later obtained a search warrant and went to Marban’s residence on May 28, where multiple devices were seized for forensic review. 20-year-old man killed in northeast Harris County shooting; teenage girlfriend may have been involved, deputies say After analyzing the devices, detectives said they developed probable cause to believe Marban created the images with the intent to possess child sexual assault material .

Marban was arrested at his home and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, a second-degree felony, along with one count of methamphetamine possession, a state jail felony. Anyone with information is asked to call 364-4211 and request to speak with a detective, or submit a tip online through the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s OfficeChristian Hudspeth is a Houston native who joined KPRC 2 News in December 2025.

Christian began his news career at KTRK in 2022 before moving to newsrooms in Waco, Texas , Las Vegas, Nevada , and now back to H-Town. He earned his BA at the University of Houston Jack J. Valenti School of Communication in 2023.

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