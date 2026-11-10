Conquerors of Wraeclast Adds Faction Warfare to Its ARPG Endgame

Grinding Gear Games adds large-scale faction warfare and castle control to the Conquerors of Wraeclast endgame, turning the Atlas Map into contested territory.

Grinding Gear Games (GGG) is taking the endgame of Conquerors of Wraeclast in a direction that few observers expected, adding large-scale faction warfare and strategic systems to a genre built on character progression and combat. The development, described in a recent commentary piece, centers on turning the Atlas Map into contested territory where players compete over castles and control of the surrounding world. The commentary's author says the approach is unusual enough to be compared with the strategy series Might and Magic.

The author frames the change as an experiment rather than a finished product. GGG is testing what an action RPG endgame can look like, and the author believes the result could be something special if the systems are executed well. The planned next milestone is set for December 11, the date named in the source.

Also read The Sticky, Sweet Ingredient Bobby Flay Adds To Chili

How Faction Warfare Reshapes the Atlas Map

Faction warfare turns the Atlas Map from a backdrop into a shared battlefield where players contribute to a broader conflict. According to the commentary, the Atlas Map is the familiar hub that players already know, and it now becomes the place where castles are fought over and held.

The author stresses that the player character remains the center of the experience. What changes is the scale of the payoff. Individual accomplishments now feed into a larger struggle, rather than ending with the next upgrade. The commentary describes this as a different kind of purpose for the endgame, one that could appeal to players who want their efforts to matter across a wider scope.

Advertisement

Strategic layers add another dimension. The commentary notes that building an army and managing a stronghold are not typical features of an action RPG, which is why the author compares the planned systems to the Might and Magic franchise. The author argues that these ideas, though drawn from a different genre, could be woven into a game with an established identity.

Why GGG Wants to Move Beyond the Usual Loop

GGG is pursuing this change because the traditional endgame loop, while satisfying, can become predictable. The commentary describes the cycle as finishing a build, finding a harder enemy, improving equipment, and repeating the process. Even new activities often feed back into that same cycle.

The author sees the change as a way to give players a reason to engage differently. The commentary argues there is a meaningful gap between adding another activity to an existing loop and building systems that change how players approach the endgame altogether. The author also suggests the new direction could attract players who have little interest in the usual grind, although the author acknowledges that the grind will remain important.

Risks and Next Steps for the Expansion

The main open question, according to the commentary, is whether the strategy systems will actually work. Poorly integrated strategy layers can become tedious, and adding complexity to an already intricate game does not automatically improve the experience. The author says GGG must ensure the new mechanics complement combat rather than distract from it.

Advertisement

The author concludes that an ambitious attempt is preferable to another variation of the same endgame formula. Whether the experiment becomes a new benchmark for ARPG endgames remains unknown, but the author says the approach is exactly why the author wants to see where the project goes on December 11.