Conor McGregor Calls for Immigration Ban Amid Belfast Stabbing and Riots

UFC star Conor McGregor demanded an immediate ban on 'third world' immigration following a stabbing in Belfast allegedly carried out by a Sudanese migrant. The incident sparked violent protests, arson, and political condemnation across Northern Ireland.

UFC fighter Conor McGregor has issued a highly contentious call for an immediate ban on immigration from the third world and the removal of all illegal entrants.

His statements, posted on X, came directly after a horrific stabbing in Belfast where a Sudanese migrant is alleged to have inflicted severe knife wounds on a man. McGregor explicitly called to close the borders, writing that inviting and financing people from the third world is a hard no in a separate post he demanded a ban on immigration asserting that migrants cannot come here any longer.

The attack occurred Monday night around 1030 pm in a residential street with harrowing footage showing the alleged attacker violently stabbing a man. The video shows a man standing astride a bloodied victim holding a knife to his throat and his fist in the air as onlookers screamed. Witnesses reported he made a sawing motion and said Hes trying to cut his head off. Police recovered a kitchen knife from the scene.

The suspect, described as a 30‑year‑old asylum seeker who had been granted indefinite leave to remain, was charged with attempted murder and is due in court. He legally crossed from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland three years ago under a long‑standing arrangement that means no passport checks. After taking a bus from Dublin to Belfast he immediately claimed asylum and a few months later the Home Office granted him a five‑year visa as a refugee.

The victim was identified locally as Stephen Ogilvie, a man in his 40s who remains in serious condition in hospital. It is understood he lived in the same block of social housing as the suspect. McGregor has previously voiced his opinions on immigration but these latest comments amplify his stance in the wake of a violent incident that has inflamed community tensions. The stabbing quickly ignited violent protests in Belfast.

Hundreds of masked protesters torched homes, vehicles, a bus and a supermarket as parts of the city descended into chaos. Some reports suggest non‑white residents were deliberately targeted by some of the arson attacks. Protesters specifically targeted Houses in Multiple Occupation, which they claim are being used to house migrants at taxpayers expense. Just before 8 pm masked men dressed in black pushed burning bins up against a bus setting it ablaze and sending thick smoke into the sky.

Houses and cars were also later set alight alongside a Middle Eastern supermarket. Footage shows infants being carried out of neighbouring houses as flames engulf the properties. PSNI assistant chief constable Ryan Henderson warned that such disorder damages communities, local businesses and draws young people into the criminal justice system unnecessarily. Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill condemned the outright thuggery stating that groups of masked men burning families out of their homes is nothing less than disgusting cowardice.

She described the initial stabbing as heinous and wrong but warned that dangerous attempts were being made to exploit it to target and attack innocent people simply trying to live work and raise families. O'Neill insisted racism intimidation and violence are wrong wherever they occur and appealed for calm. Deputy First Minister Emma Little‑Pengelly reiterated that violence does not advance any cause it damages it and that destroying things within your own community benefits no one.

Former first minister Arlene Foster said genuine fears in working class communities about immigration risks had been overshadowed by the riots. Prime Minister Keir Starmer also condemned the scenes calling them shocking and completely unacceptable. He stated there is no justification for the violence and disorder threatening communities nor for those who encouraged it online or elsewhere. Starmer emphasized that people were targeted because of their background and declared he will not tolerate it.

The events have placed immigration, asylum policy and community relations at the forefront of political discourse in Northern Ireland. The chain of events began with a single violent act but rapidly escalated into widespread arson and intimidation raising concerns about the spread of hate‑filled rhetoric and the potential for further unrest. Leaders across the spectrum have urged restraint while acknowledging underlying tensions about housing and immigration that some say have been ignored for too long.

The situation remains volatile as the community grapples with the aftermath of both the stabbing and the destructive riots that followed





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