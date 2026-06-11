Conor McGregor Accused of Using Banned Drugs and Evading Anti-Doping Officials Ahead of UFC Return

A New York Times investigation alleges Conor McGregor used powerful banned substances and tried to evade anti-doping officials during his recovery from a leg injury. McGregor returns to the Octagon on July 12 after five years away.

Conor McGregor, the former two-weight UFC champion and one of the most polarizing figures in combat sports, is once again at the center of a doping controversy.

According to a recent investigation by The New York Times, citing two sources familiar with the matter, McGregor allegedly used powerful banned substances and attempted to evade anti-doping officials during his recovery from a catastrophic leg injury. The allegations come as McGregor prepares to return to the Octagon for the first time in five years on July 12th, facing Max Holloway.

McGregor shattered his tibia and fibula in a loss to Dustin Poirier in 2021, an injury so severe that it required the insertion of a rod, plates, and screws. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, a renowned specialist who has treated numerous celebrities. Dr. ElAttrache wrote a letter supporting McGregor's application for a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE), which would allow the use of banned substances for medical recovery without penalty.

In response to questions, Dr. ElAttrache defended the legitimacy of TUEs, stating that many banned drugs have legitimate therapeutic uses and are not solely for performance enhancement. He also clarified that he was not involved in prescribing medications or evaluation beyond the surgery. The investigation alleges that USADA, the UFC's former anti-doping partner, believed McGregor was trying to exploit a loophole to use banned substances and actively evaded scrutiny. The specific substances in question have not been disclosed.

After the injury, McGregor dropped out of the USADA testing pool entirely in 2022, a move that drew widespread suspicion. UFC commentator Joe Rogan speculated that McGregor might be using performance-enhancing drugs, noting his rapid muscle gains and joking that his urine would melt the testing cup. Former UFC fighter Anthony Smith publicly questioned McGregor's motives, pointing to his bulked-up appearance and fast recovery.

McGregor initially responded on social media, defending his actions by emphasizing the severity of his injury and the low probability of full recovery. He stated that everything was fully disclosed and that the allowance for athletes to recover from such horrific injuries should be assessed.

However, he later deleted those posts. McGregor's manager, Audie Attar, defended his client, stating that McGregor withdrew from the testing pool to focus entirely on recovery under world-renowned physicians. Attar called the disclosure of purported medical records an unfathomable breach of privacy. The UFC's Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell, insisted that McGregor acted in full compliance with the rules of the comprehensive drug program.

The controversy has reignited debates about the UFC's anti-doping policies. The promotion ended its relationship with USADA in 2023 and established its own testing program. Shortly after the split, McGregor re-entered the testing pool but subsequently failed to provide samples on multiple occasions. In June and September 2024, he missed three drug tests, leading to an 18-month suspension (reduced from two years due to his injury status).

As the fight date approaches, the questions surrounding McGregor's past conduct and the integrity of his recovery continue to loom large, casting a shadow over his highly anticipated return





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