Connor Swindells Gets Marlboro Tattoo After Warfare Film Role

Connor Swindells inked a Marlboro Light tattoo on his chest. Actor Aidan Gillen Gandolfini joined him. The film features Navy SEALs in Iraq.

Actor Connor Swindells has expanded his body art collection with a new minimalist Marlboro Light tattoo. The ink is located on his chest. Tattoo artist Sara Kori revealed the new design through an Instagram post. She shared pictures of the actor and included the caption "My Marlboro light crew." The post also tagged Swindells and Ray Mendoza.

Warfare Film Production Details

The film Warfare follows a group of Navy SEALs during a dangerous surveillance mission. The mission takes place in Ramadi, Iraq. The events in the movie are set in 2006. Connor Swindells played the character Tommy in the production. Aidan Gillen Gandolfini portrayed the character Lieutenant Macdonald. The actors prepared extensively for their respective roles. The preparation process helped the cast develop close relationships.

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Casting Connections and Marvel Roles

Some cast members received matching tattoos during the production. The tattoos featured the phrase "Call on Me." This design referenced the song of the same name by Eric Prydz. The song appears in the film score. Other cast members included Will Poulter, Joseph Quinn, and Charles Melton. Both Swindells and Gandolfini have connections to the MCU. Gandolfini appeared in Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again. He plays Daniel Blake, an employee of Wilson Fisk. He also played a young Tony Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark. This film is a prequel to HBO's The Sopranos. Swindells is preparing for his Marvel debut. He will play Scott Summers. This character is also known as Cyclops. The role is in Marvel Studios' upcoming X-Men movie. This casting follows his performance in Heartstopper.

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Industry Writer Background

Isha Sharma serves as an Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media. She covers movies, television, and streaming content. She has worked in digital journalism since 2024. Her work includes celebrity updates and casting announcements. She holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She graduated from Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies-TC. The institution is associated with GGSIPU.