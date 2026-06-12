Connor Storrie Shifts Gears from Sports Romance to Criminal Minds: Evolution as a Chilling Stalker

Actor Connor Storrie, known for the queer sports romance Heated Rivalry, takes on a dramatically different role as a stalker ex-boyfriend in Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 4, Episode 4, showcasing his range and contributing to the season's central mystery about the Fan.

The year 2025 delivered a standout queer sports romance that captured widespread attention thanks to a charismatic Russian hockey player whose perfectly timed flirtatious remarks left audiences flustered and delighted.

The film Heated Rivalry propelled actor Connor Storrie into the spotlight, demonstrating his versatile range by embodying both the teasing, tough exterior and the raw vulnerability beneath his character Ilya. However, Storrie's recent guest appearance in Criminal Minds: Evolution solidifies his acting prowess, as he transitions to a completely different role within the BAU without a Russian accent, instead sporting a dangerous glint in his eyes.

In Season 4, Episode 4, Storrie introduces Lance, a stalker ex-boyfriend whose involvement is crucial to the season's overarching mystery surrounding the elusive antagonist known as the Fan. Lance's scenes are both chilling and darkly humorous, leaving a memorable impression. Connor Storrie Plays a Deceptively Major Role in 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 4.

The episode centers on the Fan, who sends a series of photographs directly to the BAU, leading the team to investigate Lance as the ex-partner of the woman depicted. Initially, Lance appears to be the Fan due to his obsessive stalking behavior and his ability to evade JJ's probing questions with calculated precision.

Yet a test involving a deliberately leaky pen, administered by Lewis, reveals that Lance lacks the extreme obsessive-compulsive traits of the true unsub; a perfectionist like the Fan would have reacted strongly to imperfect writing. This narrative twist underscores Storrie's ability to portray subtle, manipulative menace distinct from his earlier romantic comedy role





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Connor Storrie Criminal Minds: Evolution Heated Rivalry Queer Romance Stalker BAU Fan Antagonist Acting Range

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