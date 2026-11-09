Connor Hellebuyck stops 23 shots as surging Devils blank Maple Leafs

Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for his first shutout with New Jersey and the Devils beat the Maple Leafs 4-0 on Sunday night.

Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for his first shutout with New Jersey and the Devils beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-0 on Sunday night. Acquired from the Winnipeg Jets last month after demanding a trade, Hellebuyck became the first goalie in franchise history to win each of his first five games with the club.

The Devils are set to play at Winnipeg on Tuesday night, with general manager Sunny Mehta saying Sunday night that Hellebuyck will not play. Hellebuyck had his first shutout of the season and the 46th of his NHL career. Timo Meier scored twice for New Jersey , which has won nine of its last 10 games. Nico Hischier, with a goal and an assist, and Connor Brown, into an empty net, provided the rest of the offense.

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Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt each had two assists. Anthony Stolarz stopped 25 shots for Toronto . The Maple Leafs have lost three straight and five of their last six in regulation. Meier opened the scoring at 8:28 of the second period when he was left alone in front after a faceoff in the offensive zone.

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The winger doubled the advantage with 7:16 left in the period when a Hughes' shot deflected off Meier and past Stolarz. Hischier made it 3-0 on a power play at 9:49 of the third, and Brown iced it into the empty net. Hischier assisted on Meier's first goal to become the third Swiss-born player in NHL history with 500 career points, joining Roman Josi and Kevin Fiala .

The Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2026 was honored before the puck drop. Carey Price, Patrice Bergeron, Pekka Rinne, Keith Tkachuk and Cindy Curley are set to be enshrined in the player category Monday. Brian Burke will go in as a builder.