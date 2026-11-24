Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves two days after getting an early hook and the Devils beat the Blue Jackets 3-2 on Monday night.

Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves two days after getting an early hook and the New Jersey Devils beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 Monday night.

Hellebuyck was lifted a little more than nine minutes into a 9-6 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. The three-time Vezina Trophy winner and 2025 NHL MVP gave up four goals on six shots before being removed from the game. Timo Meier, Brenden Dillon and Connor Brown scored for the Devils, who are 10-3-0 at home this season. The Blue Jackets scored late in the first and second periods with goals by Charlie Coyle and Mikael Pyyhtia.

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Dillon gave New Jersey a 2-0 lead at 8:12 in the first period when he caught a puck off the draw at the point and shot past goalie Cam Talbot. It was the defenseman's first goal since Nov. 28, 2025. With 2:41 left in the period, the Devils turned the puck over in the offensive zone and Zach Werenski found Coyle for the goal, cutting the New Jersey lead in half.

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Brown made it 3-1 at 14:41 in the second, only for Pyyhtia to make it 3-2 with a short-handed goal a little over five minutes later. Hellebuyck was the difference-maker, turning aside another short-handed attempt early in the third. The Devils faced heavy pressure, forced to ice the puck before defenseman Declan Chisholm took a cross-checking penalty at 11:09, giving Columbus a power play that New Jersey killed off.

Talbot was pulled for the extra attacker in the final two minutes, but the Devils held on for the win. Talbot stopped 27 shots. Columbus forward Mathieu Olivier left the game with an upper-body injury in the second period and did not return. The Blue Jackets and Devils play the second half of a home-and-home series Wednesday night in Columbus.