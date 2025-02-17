Connor Hellebuyck: A Case for the Best American Goalie of All Time

Connor Hellebuyck's dominance in the NHL has propelled him to the forefront of the Vezina Trophy conversation. His impressive statistics, consistency, and impact on the Winnipeg Jets make a strong case for him being considered the best American goalie of all time.

Connor Hellebuyck has established himself as one of the top goalies in the NHL , consistently performing at a high level and showcasing his dominance between the pipes. His impressive statistics, including leading the league in goals against average and wins, and ranking second in save percentage, have propelled him to the forefront of the Vezina Trophy conversation.

Hellebuyck's ability to consistently stop shots and control rebounds has earned him recognition as a prototype for modern goalies, standing tall at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds. His longevity and durability are also noteworthy, as he's on pace to start over 60 games for a fourth consecutive season.Hellebuyck's achievements have sparked comparisons to some of the greatest American goalies of all time. His performance and accolades place him among the elite, with a strong case for being considered the best American goalie in the NHL. He is tied for fourth in career save percentage among U.S. goalies with over 100 games played, and his goals-against average of 2.58 places him among the top American goalies in that category as well. His dominance in the Vezina Trophy conversation is particularly noteworthy. The award has historically been dominated by Canadian goalies, with Americans only winning it 10 times. Hellebuyck, with two Vezina wins already under his belt, has the opportunity to become the first American goalie to win the prestigious award three times. His consistent high performance and impact on the Winnipeg Jets' success solidify his place among the NHL's elite goalies and the pantheon of great American goalies





Is Connor Hellebuyck the best U.S. goalie of all time?Backstopping the U.S. to statement wins in the 4 Nations Face-Off is just the latest piece of the argument. What do the other all-time greats say?

