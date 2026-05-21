Connie Corleone Sequel Set for Release in 2028; Director Francis Ford Coppola Unlikely to Return

A sequel to The Godfather is in the works, with a focus on the character of Connie Corleone, the only daughter of Vito Corleone. The new film, titled Connie, will be based on the upcoming novel written by Italian American author Adriana Trigiani. It will be released in 2028, although it is doubtful whether director Francis Ford Coppola will return to helm the project.

A sequel to The Godfather, more than five decades after the original masterpiece's release, is in the works, with a female-driven narrative centered around the character of Connie Corleone .

The new instalment will differ significantly from director Francis Ford Coppola's trilogy, as it is based on the upcoming novel Connie, written by Adriana Trigiani and officially authorized by the estate of Mario Puzo. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Random House won an eight-way auction for Connie, which is set to be published in the fall of 2027. Paramount is handling the film, although there's no word on casting or production just yet





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

The Godfather Sequel Connie Corleone Adriana Trigiani The Hollywood Reporter Random House Paramount Francis Ford Coppola Coppola's Estate Mario Puzo Novel Connie Book Publication Connie Corleone Character Vito Corleone Character Maestro

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Los Angeles Religious Education Congress Moves to Long Beach Convention Center in 2028The relocation of the long-standing Catholic convention, organized by the Archdiocese of Los Angeles' Office of Religious Education, signifies a significant milestone for the event. The change is expected to benefit various stakeholders, including local businesses, hotels, and attendees, as the longer, four-day convention will be held in the seaside metropolis of Long Beach.

Read more »

Massie hints at a run in 2028: 'We'll talk about it later'Massie lost in his GOP primary Tuesday night for Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District, but he left the door open for a 2028 comeback.

Read more »

Analysis: Both say there’s no race, but Rubio and Vance take a 2028 turnJD Vance just made his opening pitch in the GOP’s maternity leave primary.

Read more »

Democratic Senators Outline 2028 Healthcare Agenda for Seniors & People with Disabilities After 2024 ElectionDemocratic Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, along with their colleagues, have outlined their policy agenda for improvements in long-term healthcare for seniors and people with disabilities in anticipation of a potential victory in the 2028 presidential election cycle. The agenda includes goals to improve wages, improve care, and increase accessibility of long-term care services, especially home-based care. The proposal lacks detailed cost-effectiveness measures and is instead meant as early brainstorming for future policy proposals.

Read more »