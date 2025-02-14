Connections: The New York Times' Daily Word Puzzle

Connections is a daily word puzzle game from The New York Times that challenges players to categorize 16 words into four groups based on hidden connections.

Connections is a popular daily puzzle game from The New York Times known for its challenging word categorization. The objective of the game is to arrange 16 words into four distinct groups of four, identifying the hidden connections between them. These connections can span diverse categories like video game franchises, book series, shades of color, or even chain restaurant names. The game presents a fresh puzzle every night at midnight, with varying difficulty levels.

Players are allowed a maximum of three mistakes before the game ends. A helpful feature is the ability to shuffle the word grid, allowing for a different perspective and potential connection discoveries. Each group is color-coded, providing visual cues, with yellow representing the easiest theme and purple the most challenging. If you're struggling to solve a particular puzzle, the New York Times offers hints and strategies in their Connections tips and tricks guide. For those who need an extra push, the game also reveals the themes and one word from each group. If you're still stumped, the solution to the current puzzle is readily available. Connections is a captivating game that tests your vocabulary, logical thinking, and ability to identify subtle patterns. It's available to play on the New York Times website or through their NYT Games app on iOS and Android devices.





