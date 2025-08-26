Connections Puzzle #807 Answers for August 26, 2025

Unravel the clues and solve the Connections puzzle for August 26th, 2025 with our hints, categories, and answers.

Are you stuck on today's Connections puzzle? We've got clues to help you crack the code, no matter which category has you stumped for the August 26 , 2025, puzzle. Launched on the New York Times in June 2023, Connections follows a deceptively simple premise: players need to identify the underlying theme connecting four groups of four words, without exceeding four incorrect attempts. Today's Connections features categories encompassing superficial markings, top-notch clowns, and more.

For puzzle #807 on August 26, we provide hints, categories, and answers to guide you through the challenge. Here are the hints for each Connections category today:* **Yellow group hint:** Also, birthmark* **Green group hint:** Also, tool* **Blue group hint:** Also, annoy* **Purple group hint:** Also, close_____ Below you'll find a single word associated with each Connections category for today, August 26:* **Yellow group word:** Mole* **Green group word:** Creep* **Blue group word:** Badger* **Purple group word:** BarAnd here are the Connections categories for today, August 26:* **Yellow group category:** Distinguishing characteristics* **Green group category:** A real jerk* **Blue group category:** Pester* **Purple group category:** Words before “stool”Finally, here are the answers to Connections for August 26:* **What are the yellow words in today's Connections?** Distinguishing characteristics: Mole, piercing, scar, tattoo* **What are the green words in today's Connections?** A real jerk: Creep, heel, rat, skunk* **What are the blue words in today's Connections?** Pester: Badger, bug, harry, ride* **What are the purple words in today's Connections?** Words before “stool”: Bar, foot, step, toa





