Connections: Crack the Code of The New York Times Daily Puzzle

Test your vocabulary and logic skills with Connections, a daily word-categorization puzzle from The New York Times. Uncover hidden connections between words and climb the leaderboard!

Connections is a daily puzzle game from The New York Times that challenges players to categorize 16 words into four distinct groups. The objective is to uncover the hidden connections between the words, which could range from video game franchises and book series to shades of a color or even names of chain restaurants. The game resets every night at midnight, offering a fresh set of words and varying degrees of difficulty.

Similar to other popular NYT Games like Wordle and The Mini, Connections allows players to track their winning streaks and compare scores with friends. Each day presents a unique set of puzzles, some more straightforward than others. If you find yourself struggling to solve today's puzzle, our Connections tips and tricks guide offers helpful strategies. We also provide hints for today's puzzle below, and if you're still stumped, we reveal the answers at the end. Playing Connections is straightforward. Visit the New York Times website or use the NYT Games app on iOS or Android to access the game. Players are presented with a grid of 16 words and must arrange them into four groups of four by identifying the common thread linking each set. The game guides players with color-coding, indicating the difficulty level of each group (yellow being the easiest, followed by green, blue, and purple). Players have four attempts to correctly guess a group before the game ends. Hints for today's Connections are available, revealing the four themes of the puzzle. For additional assistance, one word from each group is also provided. If you still need help, the complete Connections answers are revealed at the end of the article. Remember, Connections grids change daily, so check back tomorrow for a new challenge.





