Connecting at center court ahead of the Cavs game

A group of kids and their families enjoyed a special day at Rocket Arena on Friday with renowned NBA shooting coach Dave Hopla as part of the Pop Life Youth Initiative.

CLEVELAND — Using basketball as a starting point for growth beyond the court. That was the goal of a very special experience at Rocket Arena, at center court, ahead of the Cavs’ game Friday night.

Dozens of kids and their families enjoyed a day of basketball, with a message of confidence, discipline, and perseverance from renowned NBA shooting coach Dave Hopla.

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"I hope that they realize that they can achieve anything that they really put their mind to and eliminate all the negativity,” said Hopla. “Especially, on social media because you're always going to have haters, but you just have to put that away and believe in yourself and work hard for what you want to do.

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” The event launches the Pop Life Youth Initiative to connect kids in underserved neighborhoods with experiences, mentors, and opportunities to help them recognize their potential. Pop Life is a wellness center in Cleveland, and the nonprofit arm is called the JODA Project. It stands for Joy, Opportunity, Discovery, and Arts. The JODA Project is named after the center’s late founder, Jack Mueller.

“I just love anything that supports the youth, that promotes empowering and inspiring them,” said Sophia Webb, mom. “My family means everything and for them to be here and engage in this type of experience is wonderful. ” There was a lot of shooting around, and a pregame celebration ahead of watching the Cavs take on the 76ers. We Follow Through Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.