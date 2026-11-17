Martha and Marcos Perez-Barahona face homicide charges after locking food away from their disabled 19-year-old son, who starved to death in Torrington.

A Connecticut couple faces serious criminal charges following the tragic death of their 19-year-old son, Marcos Perez-Barahona, who had cerebral palsy. The parents, Martha Perez-Barahona and Marcos Perez-Barahona Sr., were charged with criminally negligent homicide and intentional cruelty to persons on Thursday, November 12, according to court records.

The Fatal Incident In Torrington Home

The tragedy unfolded on November 13, 2025, when authorities discovered the young man partly submerged and deceased in a bathtub at the family residence in Torrington. Police reports indicate that the couple drove to Danbury on that day, leaving their son alone at home. The victim was described as noticeably thin and required assistance to walk or stand, making him entirely dependent on his caregivers for basic needs.

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The discovery was made by the victim's aunt, who is the sister of his stepfather, Marcos Perez-Barahona Sr. According to the arrest warrant reviewed by CT Insider, the stepfather called his sister to check on the youth after he monitored home surveillance cameras. He noticed that Marcos had not left the bathroom for an extended period, prompting the urgent visit that led to the discovery of the body.

Allegations Of Food Restriction And Punishment

Authorities allege that the parents deliberately restricted their son's access to sustenance as a form of punishment. Police stated that Martha Perez-Barahona and Marcos Perez-Barahona Sr. used ratchet straps and cords to lock the refrigerator, freezer, and kitchen cabinets. They further secured the basement door with screws to prevent the young man from accessing food stored in that area.

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The only food available to the victim was said to be pre-portioned amounts left out for him by his parents. Investigators claim the couple withheld food to punish Marcos for his behavior. The arrest warrants reveal that the parents told police the victim had previously sneaked into the basement to eat unauthorized snacks, which may have triggered the restrictive measures that ultimately proved fatal.

Medical records from a doctor's visit in New York, obtained by reporting outlets, indicate that the victim weighed only 68 pounds just one week before his death. This severe underweight status highlights the critical nature of the neglect allegations. The family's actions directly contributed to the young man's inability to maintain adequate nutrition during the time his parents were away.

Comparative Cases In Other States

This case bears disturbing similarities to other recent child cruelty cases across the United States. In Louisiana, a couple was arrested on suspicion of neglect and cruelty to a minor after authorities responded to a medical crisis involving a severely malnourished juvenile. The incident occurred at a gas station in Geismar around 9 p.m. on January 1.

Additionally, in Florida, Brandon Palmore and his wife Shantell Palmore were arrested on Thursday, March 5, for charges related to the starvation of their 11-year-old son. Court documents in that case allege the child was forced to exercise and stand in his room all day. Although the autopsy found the Florida boy weighed 93 pounds, police noted they could not explain the significant weight fluctuation.

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The Connecticut case highlights the severe legal consequences of neglecting individuals with disabilities. The charges against Martha and Marcos Perez-Barahona reflect the gravity of their alleged actions. The community in Torrington continues to process the loss of a vulnerable young man whose life was cut short under the care of his parents.

Legal proceedings for the Connecticut couple will move forward in the state court system. The details provided in the arrest warrants and police statements form the basis of the prosecution's case. The outcome of this trial will likely influence how similar cases of disabled adult care are handled in Connecticut and beyond.