Connecticut Man Arrested for Cold Case Murder, Prosecutors Seek Extradition to Virginia

A Connecticut man has been arrested for the 1986 rape and murder of a Virginia woman, after detecting DNA traces from the crime scene. He was charged with being a fugitive from justice, and will likely face charges in Virginia. The case remains one of the city's coldest and most iconic unsolved cases that impacted many.

A Connecticut man was arrested for the decades-old rape and murder of a Virginia woman after forensic evidence offered new leads in the cold case .

Roberta Walls, a 22-year-old woman, was found dead in a field in Virginia Beach in May 1986, sexually assaulted and stabbed multiple times. Although investigators investigated the killing, they had no leads and eventually assigned it to the Cold Case Unit. The murder remained unsolved for almost three decades until a lab in northern Virginia analyzed DNA found at the crime scene, creating a composite photo of the killer.

In 2023, Virginia Beach Police Department received grant funding, allowing investigators to pursue forensic genealogy leads, which directly led to the identification of Charles Berry, a 66-year-old man living in Newington, Connecticut. Berry was arrested for being a fugitive from justice and is being held on a $10 million bond while awaiting extradition to Virginia. Police are extremely confident they have the right person





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Cold Case Lockup Arrest Extradition Newington Connecticut

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