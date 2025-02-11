Connecticut Bill Could Revolutionize Moviegoing by Requiring Separate Pre-Show and Movie Start Times

A proposed bill in Connecticut aims to give moviegoers more control over their theater experience by mandating that theaters list both pre-show and feature film start times separately. This move could disrupt the traditional moviegoing model and impact the exhibition industry's reliance on pre-show advertising revenue.

While major cinema chains like AMC already provide general estimates of pre-show duration, this bill would necessitate specific timing disclosures for all theaters. This potential disruption to the traditional model comes at a critical juncture for the exhibition industry.Theatres heavily rely on pre-show advertising revenue to maintain operations. The current practice involves 15-30 minutes of pre-show content, encompassing traditional advertising and promotional trailers. Theater operators argue that this period serves several purposes beyond generating revenue, including building anticipation for upcoming releases and providing audiences time to settle in. However, for many moviegoers, this extended pre-show has become a source of frustration, especially considering additional costs like babysitting and dinner reservations that necessitate precise timing. Independent theater owners have voiced concerns about the bill's potential impact on their business model. Many small venues operate on tight margins and heavily depend on advertising revenue for survival. The proposed transparency requirements could deter advertising partners and jeopardize this crucial revenue stream, particularly for smaller theaters already struggling to compete with larger chains and streaming services. Running a modern movie theater involves substantial costs that most viewers don't consider. Digital projectors alone can cost up to $150,000 per screen, while regular maintenance, including bulb replacements and technical support, adds thousands of dollars in monthly expenses. Pre-show advertising plays a vital role in offsetting these operational costs, with many theaters operating on razor-thin margins from ticket sales alone. This traditional model of combined advertising and trailers historically provided a crucial financial buffer while simultaneously marketing upcoming releases. However, streaming services offer instant gratification without pre-show content, posing a direct challenge to the theatrical experience. The proposed legislation raises questions about the future of movie theaters. While increased transparency could benefit consumers in the short term, the resulting pressure on advertising revenue might accelerate the ongoing consolidation within the exhibition industry, potentially leading to fewer independent theaters operating in an already competitive market. The long-term implications of this bill could extend beyond Connecticut, potentially inspiring similar measures in other states and forcing a nationwide reevaluation of the theatrical exhibition model. How do you feel about this legislation? Would you skip the pre-show if given the option? How can movie theaters, especially independent ones, adapt their business structure regarding advertising? Share your thoughts in the comments!





