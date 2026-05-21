Congresswoman proposes reform in television ratings to include disclosure of transgender themes and other gender identity topics in children's programming.

A U.S. Congresswoman proposes reform in television ratings to ensure better transparency and disclosure of transgender themes and other gender identity topics in children's programming.

proposal to reform television ratings , which could mandate disclosure of transgender themes or other gender identity topics in programming for children. As the mother of two young children and an active voice onissues in Congress, she sent a letter to Carr, warning she believes ideological content is being "quietly inserted" into children's programming "without transparency.

" Affordability looms large over four pivotal Pennsylvania House contests Parents, not television executives or Hollywood producers, should have the final say of deciding when and how their children are introduced to sensitive topics related to gender identity and sexuality, Letlow wrote. I write in support of the Federal Communication Commission's ongoing effort to modernize the television rating system to ensure parents have more clear, accurate, and transparent information about the content their children are consuming





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Proposal Television Ratings Transgender Themes Gender Identity Topics Congresswoman Children's Programming Transparency Affordability

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