Rep. Pramila Jayapal pushes for legislation and transparency following the Nov. 21 ICE arrests at Sea-Tac, as the Port Commission launches an independent investigation into federal protocols.

U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal has initiated a vigorous push for transparency and legislative reform following a high-profile immigration enforcement operation at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport last week. The Washington congresswoman is demanding the release of body-camera footage and the passage of federal laws to prohibit such operations in aviation terminals. This move comes in the wake of a detained father and daughter being arrested by federal agents at an Alaska Airlines gate, sparking intense scrutiny from lawmakers and airport leadership.

Contradicting Airport Advance Notice Claims

Port of Seattle leadership initially stated they received no advance warning about the enforcement action that took place on November 21. However, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin explicitly informed Representative Jayapal that federal officials notified the airport one day prior to the operation. This revelation directly contradicts the Port Commission's earlier public statements and has triggered a comprehensive independent investigation into how staff handled the pre-operation communications.

Also read Sea-Tac's $1 billion baggage upgrade takes luggage on a 10-mile underground journey

TSA Pre-flagged Manifest and Security Protocols

According to Jayapal, the Transportation Security Administration transmitted a pre-flagged passenger manifest to the Department of Homeland Security before the flight. This list identified travelers with outstanding warrants, specifically flagging an individual named Ricardo for an alleged final order of deportation. Port leadership later confirmed to the commission on November 25 that TSA personnel had provided limited notice to federal and port staff, characterizing these messages as one-way alerts designed solely for situational awareness.

Commission Launches Independent Legal Review

The Port of Seattle Commission is moving forward with retaining outside legal counsel to conduct a thorough review of internal staff communications and operational decisions. Commissioners emphasized that they were previously unaware of the specific TSA notifications or the frequency of such alerts. The commission intends to verify whether any airport personnel violated local policies or improperly facilitated access to the secured jet bridge where the arrest occurred, ensuring full accountability for both local and federal actors.

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Legislative Action and Policy Reform Demands

Representative Jayapal has vowed to introduce legislation that would explicitly bar immigration enforcement activities from airports once Democrats assume control of the House majority in January. She criticized the lack of transparency surrounding the incident and highlighted discrepancies between federal claims and video evidence captured by passengers. The congresswoman argues that ICE should not operate within airport terminals and plans to include this restriction alongside other measures aimed at breaking the incarceration pipeline.

Airline Response and Federal Compliance Issues

Alaska Airlines stated that the events deeply impacted its employees and the broader community, emphasizing that decisions regarding federal law enforcement operations rest solely with responsible agencies. While the airline must comply with all federal laws, it does not direct immigration enforcement tactics. Commissioner Hamdi Mohamed requested an external review to ensure that the Keep Washington Working Act, which restricts local assistance with federal civil immigration enforcement, was strictly followed during the November 21 incident.