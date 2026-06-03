Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton Introduces Bill to Rename Rock Creek Park

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton has introduced a bill to rename Rock Creek Park as Rock Creek National Park, highlighting its national significance and importance to the nation, visitors, tourists, and residents of the District of Columbia.

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton introduced her bill to rename Rock Creek Park as Rock Creek National Park . The bill aims to acknowledge the importance of the park for the nation, visitors, tourists, and its central place for District of Columbia residents.

Rock Creek Park is the nation's oldest federally managed urban park and the third oldest federal park in the country. It was the first federally managed urban park and remains a remarkable refuge of natural beauty, recreation, and history in the heart of our nation's capital. Redesignating Rock Creek Park as Rock Creek National Park would appropriately recognize its national significance and elevate awareness of a resource that serves not only D.C. residents, but visitors from across the country.

This designation reflects what Congress intended when it created the park for the benefit and enjoyment of all Americans, and it honors more than a century of conservation, stewardship, and public access. Rock Creek Park was designed to preserve animals, timber, forestry and other interests in the park, and to ensure that its natural state is maintained as much as possible, not only for D.C. residents, but for all Americans.

The park also preserves the ancient history of the land, as it was used for temporary settlements and as a quarry for weapons and tools by Native Americans from 7000 BCE until the 1600s. Rock Creek Park offers residents of D.C. , Maryland and Virginia, as well as tourists, an escape from our increasingly urban environment.

Residents and tourists alike enjoy many activities in the park's 2,000 acres, including hiking and biking, horseback riding, picnicking, tennis and other recreational activities in some of the open fields. Our residents have expressed their appreciation by volunteering to clean up and maintain the park.

In 1918, landscape architects John Charles Olmstead and Frederick Law Olmstead, Jr. wrote of Rock Creek Park, 'No matter how perfect the scenery of the park may be or may become, no matter how high its potential value, that value remains potential except insofar as it is enjoyed by large and ever larger numbers of people, poor and rich alike.

' Redesignating Rock Creek Park as Rock Creek National Park will help recognize the national status of this remarkable resource in our nation's capital





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