Rep. Jim Cooper and Rep. Ro Khanna criticized Pete Buttigieg's Medicare debate arguments, calling them misleading and defending the financial viability of universal healthcare.

Representative Jim Cooper and Representative Ro Khanna launched a vigorous defense of the Medicare for All proposal on Wednesday, directly challenging statements made by former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg during Tuesday night's Democratic primary debate. The two congressmen argued that Buttigieg's characterization of the universal healthcare plan as a tax increase on the middle class was highly misleading and factually incorrect.

Debate Claims and Administrative Cost Disputes

During the Tuesday night debate, Buttigieg attacked the popular proposal by asserting it would function as a tax hike on the middle class. He claimed the policy would kick 150 million Americans off their insurance in four short years. Rep. Cooper responded by labeling these two primary lines of attack as highly misleading, specifically targeting the claims regarding tax increases and total cost.

Also read Medicare Advocates Urge Congress to Pass Full Medicare for All Act Instead of Partial Reforms

Rep. Khanna focused his criticism on the administrative aspects of Buttigieg's alternative plan, titled Medicare for All Who Want It. Khanna stated that the problem with this incremental approach is that it will not bring down the administrative costs of private insurers. He argued that it also fails to maximize negotiation power with Big Pharma and hospitals, which are critical levers for reducing overall healthcare spending.

Financial Analysis and Tax Impact Arguments

Cooper argued that it is very obvious why Senator Elizabeth Warren refuses to describe Medicare for All as a tax increase on the middle class. He noted that while the plan would require some additional taxes on middle-class Americans, those increases would be more than compensated for by zeroing out premiums, co-pays, and deductibles. This mathematical reality contradicts the narrative presented by Buttigieg.

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Regarding the claim that Medicare for All would cost trillions of dollars, Cooper pointed out that Buttigieg was likely referencing a study from the libertarian Mercatus Center. That study estimated just over $30 trillion in additional tax revenue needed. However, Cooper emphasized that this figure leaves out a crucial detail about total healthcare spending reductions.

Cooper wrote that total healthcare spending under universal Medicare would go down by some $2 trillion over a decade. He explained that those savings would necessarily be less in more fragmented systems which would preserve private insurance, like the one proposed by Pete Buttigieg. In other words, Mayor Pete's plan would be more expensive than Medicare for All.

Political Fallout and Freedom Concerns

Khanna told CNN that the problem with the Medicare if you want it model is it won't bring the administrative costs down of private insurers or maximize negotiation with Big Pharma and hospitals. He warned that this approach means higher premiums, higher drug costs, higher deductibles, and more denied claims for the middle class. This directly challenges Buttigieg's assertion that his plan is a more fiscally responsible alternative.

Khanna also addressed Buttigieg's claim that Medicare for All would infringe on Americans' freedoms. Khanna tweeted that anyone on the debate stage last night who said that Medicare for All is about taking away choice is being dishonest. He argued that the policy would guarantee comprehensive healthcare for everyone in the U.S. states for free at the point of service.

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Economic Perspectives on Policy Debates

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich joined the criticism by saying that Mayor Pete sounds like he is on the payroll of the Republican National Committee. Reich suggested that Buttigieg was adopting right-wing talking points during the debate. This commentary framed the policy disagreement as a broader ideological battle over the direction of American healthcare and economic policy.

The exchange highlights the deep divisions within the Democratic party regarding the speed and scope of healthcare reform. While Buttigieg advocates for a gradual transition that preserves private insurance elements, his opponents argue that this approach fails to address the root causes of high costs and administrative waste. The debate continues to shape the platform of potential presidential candidates as they seek to define their positions on this critical issue.