Congressman Thanedar Advocates for Expanded Migration to Address Labor Shortages Amid District Skepticism

India-born Rep. Shrinivas Thanedar pushes for faster migrant inflows to fill seasonal jobs in his poor Michigan district, citing business needs and GDP impact, even as polls show strong local opposition to migration.

India-born Congressman Shrinivas Thanedar , a Democrat from Michigan , argues that the federal government must expedite the influx of migrants to fill seasonal positions in his economically struggling district.

He points to persistent labor shortages that hinder business growth and depress regional GDP, attributing the problem to what he calls the nation's anti-immigrant stance and a broken immigration system. Thanedar emphasizes that reforming immigration policy is vital to allow businesses to access both skilled and unskilled workers they require.

His position aligns with the interests of local resort, hotel, and restaurant owners who rely on seasonal foreign labor, but it may clash with the predominantly Black and low-income constituents in his district, where polls reveal significant opposition to migration. A survey of 1,456 Michigan residents, conducted by TIPP for the League of American Workers, shows only 19 percent view migration as beneficial for the state, while 35 percent consider it harmful.

Among Black and Hispanic respondents-a group comprising 322 people-the split was 20 percent good and 27 percent bad, with 39 percent saying migration makes little difference. Like other Indian-American politicians, Thanedar is an outspoken advocate for increased migration of Indian professionals, particularly in white-collar fields that serve as a pathway to the middle class. He repeatedly highlights the need to attract talent to maintain U.S. innovation, noting conversations with tech CEOs who struggle to hire engineers and scientists.

He also observes that the growing Indian white-collar community spurs additional blue-collar migration from India, sometimes through programs that permit temporary work but may lead to overstays and unauthorized employment in sectors like tourism, trucking, and services. While championing expanded immigration, Thanedar also laments the fading American dream for young people, who no longer expect a better life than their parents.

He credits his own success to community investment despite limited resources and urges Washington to extend similar opportunity to every Michigan family





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