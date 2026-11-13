Nadler Slams DOJ For Siding With AI Giants In Copyright War Urging Congress To Stop 'Stolen Intelligence'

Congressman Jerrold Nadler warns that the Trump administration is siding with tech giants like Microsoft and OpenAI in copyright disputes, threatening the creative industries. He argues this stance enables mass intellectual property theft by AI companies training models on unpaid artist content.

Congressman Jerrold Nadler has issued a forceful condemnation of the Trump administration's Department of Justice, accusing federal officials of tilting the legal landscape in favor of Silicon Valley billionaires. He argues that the DOJ is actively undermining the creative and cultural foundations of America by siding with major artificial intelligence companies in ongoing high-stakes copyright litigation. This political intervention directly challenges the rights of thousands of journalists, authors, artists, and musicians who rely on strict intellectual property protections to sustain their livelihoods.

The controversy centers on recent amicus briefs filed by the Department of Justice supporting Microsoft and OpenAI in the landmark New York Times v. Microsoft case. The lawsuit alleges that these tech giants copied millions of copyrighted articles to train their large language models without seeking permission or providing compensation. By intervening in this specific legal battle, the federal government has signaled a strong preference for protecting the data-harvesting practices of big tech over the established rights of content creators.

Also read When will Microsoft Outlook be restored? Here's what we know

Recent unsealed court documents have intensified the debate by revealing internal admissions from within the technology sector. A senior Microsoft scientist privately described the company's data collection methods as an astonishing theft of unprecedented proportions. Despite this internal recognition of wrongdoing, the Trump administration and its legal team argue that such actions do not constitute theft. Instead, they maintain that mass data scraping falls under the legal doctrine of fair use, a interpretation that could embolden other developers to continue similar practices without legal repercussion.

The legal arguments extend beyond the tech industry and into the music sector, where platforms like Suno are facing similar lawsuits from major record labels. Suno admits to training its AI music generator on essentially all high-quality music files available on the open internet, claiming this constitutes fair use. Nadler warns that if the Department of Justice's current stance prevails, Suno and other audio generators will have every reason to continue exploiting the works of human artists without permission or payment.

Advertisement

The real-world consequences of this legal uncertainty are already visible across global streaming markets. Listeners are increasingly encountering AI-generated tracks that dilute the revenue share available to human creators, disproportionately harming independent musicians and global artists. Streaming fraud has also become easier to perpetrate with AI tools, costing rightsholders significant revenue through automated plays and fake engagement. This phenomenon threatens to undermine the economic stability of the creative industries that depend on fair compensation for human effort.

Nadler emphasizes that America can lead the world in artificial intelligence innovation without building its technological foundation on stolen creative property. He urges Congress to draw a clear line in the sand regarding data usage and copyright compliance to prevent mass intellectual property theft. The Congressman stresses that allowing backdoor permission for such practices would fundamentally damage the socio-economic standing of American creators and the broader cultural sector.

His intervention adds significant political weight to the arguments made by major record labels and independent creators who are fighting against automated content generation. Industry groups are closely monitoring the Department of Justice's position as it sets a potential precedent for future legal challenges. The outcome of these cases will determine whether AI developers can continue to use copyrighted material without compensation or if new legislative reforms will be necessary to protect intellectual property rights.

For fifty years, Congressman Nadler has served New Yorkers and fought to support creative industries against corporate overreach. His current warnings highlight a critical juncture for American cultural policy as the tension between technological innovation and creative rights reaches a boiling point. He believes that allowing the current trajectory of unrestricted data harvesting will ultimately strip human creators of their livelihoods and economic security.

Advertisement

The debate over stolen intelligence versus super intelligence remains central to this ongoing conflict. Critics argue that removing attribution and compensation strips human creators of their value, while proponents claim that progress requires unrestricted data access. The resolution of this conflict will shape the future of media, music, and literature for decades to come, making congressional action more urgent than ever before.

As legal challenges mount, the role of policymakers becomes increasingly crucial in defining the boundaries of fair use in the digital age. Nadler's thirty years of experience on the House Judiciary Committee lend significant credibility to his arguments for stricter accountability. The creative community is waiting to see if these warnings will translate into meaningful legislative reform that restores balance to the rapidly evolving digital landscape.