Congressman-elect Scott Wiener discusses priorities before heading to Washington

San Francisco Congressman-elect Scott Wiener is preparing to head to Washington, D.C. for an orientation on his new job after winning California Congressional District 11 to replace Nancy Pelosi, who is retiring.

San Francisco Congress man-elect Scott Wiener is preparing to head to Washington, D.C. for an orientation on his new job after winning California Congress ional District 11 to replace Nancy Pelosi, who is retiring.

San Francisco Congressman-elect Scott Wiener is preparing to head to Washington, D.C. for an orientation on his new job after winning California Congressional District 11 to replace Nancy Pelosi, who is retiring. Supervisor Connie Chan conceded the race late Wednesday. Wiener on Thursday said he is already strategizing about the priorities he will be pushing for as part of the new Democratic majority.

Also read Scott Wiener defeats Connie Chan in California's District 11 race

"The day that the new Congress is sworn in on January 3rd, we need to focus immediately on reversing the Medicaid cuts," Wiener said. Those cuts passed by Congress last year as part of the president's so-called"big beautiful bill" are set to take effect in January. Wiener said his top priorities include rescinding the president's powers to fund and fight a war in Iran, drawing down funding for ICE operations, and launching Congressional inquiries on the Trump Administration.

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San Francisco has not sent a freshman Congressperson elect to Washington, D.C. in nearly 40 years. Wiener said he's looking forward to any guidance Pelosi will offer as he takes office. In a prepared statement issued Wednesday night, Pelosi said in part"I congratulate Scott Wiener on his election to the Congress. Representing San Francisco is an extraordinary honor and profound responsibility.

"Wiener has served the city in Sacramento as a state senator. He has also served as a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.