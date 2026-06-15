Congressional Outcry Over NSF's Sudden Plan to Dismantle Major Ocean Monitoring Network

Bipartisan lawmakers accuse the National Science Foundation of acting illegally by ordering the rapid dismantling of the $386 million Ocean Observatories Initiative without required notifications or scientific review, jeopardizing coastal safety and climate research.

A major controversy has erupted over the abrupt decision by the National Science Foundation ( NSF ) to dismantle a sprawling and highly productive ocean monitoring network, the Ocean Observatories Initiative (OOI), without prior notification to Congress or the scientific community.

The OOI is a network of more than 900 ocean sensors built at a cost of $386 million. Over the last decade, it has tracked ocean circulation, marine ecosystems, and climate processes, producing a vast volume of data freely available to the public that has informed over 500 scientific publications. The project was originally slated to run for another 15 to 20 years.

The NSF had directed the removal of most of the system's instruments from waters off Oregon, Washington, Alaska, North Carolina, and Greenland by 2027. This decision, scientists say, came with no warning and no scientific review. The independent federal agency, which was established by Congress, described the move not as a cancellation but as a 'descoping' aligned with a strategy to prioritize 'evolving scientific priorities and emerging technologies.

' This justification is contested by lawmakers and researchers who see the dismantling as reckless and potentially illegal. The administration's proposed 2026 budget had included a 55% cut to the NSF, providing a potential financial motive for the action.

'It just seems like this is supreme stupidity and a violation of the fundamental distribution of powers in our Constitution,' Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon told The Associated Press.

'This program is authorized, it's funded, and for the administration to shut it down without direction from Congress violates that vision in which the people's representatives decide what's done and funded, and the executive branch executes that vision. ' A bipartisan group of senators, including Democrats Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell of Washington, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, and Ron Wyden of Oregon, along with Republican Sen.

Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, sent a letter to the NSF urging it to halt the dismantling of the OOI and conduct a thorough review, including consultation with the marine science community, before any further action is taken.

'Eliminating most of this complex ocean monitoring system threatens the safety of our coastal communities while undermining our nation's ability to monitor coastal environments, marine currents, and extreme weather events,' the senators wrote. In a sharper rebuke, Democrats from the House Science, Space and Technology Committee and the House Natural Resources Committee sent their own letter demanding the agency 'cease this expensive, destructive, and - crucially - illegal action at once.

' The House letter was led by Reps. Zoe Lofgren and Jared Huffman of California, the top Democrats on their respective committees, and was signed by 23 Democratic members. The core legal argument centers on federal appropriations law, which requires the NSF to notify the House and Senate Appropriations Committees at least 30 days in advance of any planned decommissioning of agency-owned facilities or assets valued at more than $2.5 million.

The House letter stated that no such notification had been transmitted.

'It was like the alarm bells just went off,' Merkley said, describing the lack of consultation. 'None of us knew about this, and there didn't appear to have been any consultation or any scientific commission or stakeholders that were leading to this. ' Merkley confirmed his office is still verifying whether formal notification was given, but stated: 'If there was no notification, this would appear to be illegal.

' In response, he and Murkowski planned to file legislation on Monday that would prohibit the NSF from spending federal funds to decommission instruments until a thorough review has been completed. The NSF issued a statement on June 3 saying its decision drew in part on a 2025 National Academies report on the future of ocean sciences.

'NSF remains committed to ocean science and will continue working with the scientific community on high-priority research objectives,' it wrote, offering no further detail. Critics argue the report does not justify the specific, precipitate termination of such a critical, operational infrastructure system. Scientists are scheduled to begin pulling the first buoy off the Oregon coast on Tuesday, a move that would commence the physical destruction of a network that provides irreplaceable real-time data.

The timing of the cuts is seen as particularly perilous by the research community, which is closely monitoring a developing El Niño pattern-a periodic Pacific warming that disrupts global weather patterns and supercharges marine heat waves. The loss of the OOI's integrated sensor arrays would create a significant observational gap during a period of escalating climate-related ocean changes, reducing the nation's capacity for early warnings on events like harmful algal blooms, hypoxia, and storm intensification.

The data also underpins economic activities from fisheries to shipping. The confrontation highlights a fundamental clash between executive branch budget constraints and its interpretation of strategic priorities versus congressional authority over authorized programs and the scientific consensus on the indispensable value of sustained, systematic ocean observation for national security, economic stability, and environmental stewardship





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Ocean Observatories Initiative National Science Foundation NSF Ocean Sensors Marine Ecosystems Climate Change Congress Jeff Merkley Lisa Murkowski El Niño Marine Heat Waves Scientific Research Budget Cuts Federal Appropriations

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