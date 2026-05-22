Congressional Members Call for DNC Chair Ken Martin to Resign

Democrats call for Martin's resignation after the DNC's 2024 election autopsy was released, citing his lack of leadership and anemic fundraising numbers compared to the GOP counterpart. Pfeiffer and Butterfield express disapproval, and criticism of the autopsy's focus on pushing for resignation instead of discussing its contents and causes for voters' rejection of Kamala Harris.

Members of Congress call for Ken Martin to resign as Democratic National Committee ( DNC ) chair following the release of the 2024 election autopsy . Rep. Seth Moulton and Marc Veasey cite Martin's lack of leadership, and Mark Pocan agrees.

Dan Pfeiffer, a former Obama adviser, and Danielle Butterfield, Priorities USA executive director, express disapproval. The autopsy is criticized for ignoring actual issues causing voters' rejection of Kamala Harris. There is a focus on fundraising numbers, which are reported as anemic compared to the GOP counterpart.

The autopsy is a 192-page report that blames Biden and Harris for failing to define their candidate beyond being 'not Trump' but also saying Democrats failed to make a strong enough case against the former president





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Democrats Congressional Members DNC Ken Martin 2024 Election Autopsy Fundraising Leadership Biden White House Harris Not Trump Actual Issues Diversity Equity And Inclusion Woke Culture Open Borders Sports Congressional Representatives Issues That Caused Voters' Rejection Criticism Electoral Autopsy

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