Rep. Lance Gooden Faces Ethics Referral for $184,000 in Luxury Travel and Campaign Misreporting

Rep. Lance Gooden faces ethics allegations from the Office of Congressional Conduct regarding lavish travel and campaign expense violations. The investigation is now before the House Ethics Committee.

Congressional investigators have formally referred Texas Republican Representative Lance Gooden to the House Ethics Committee, alleging he used taxpayer funds for personal luxury expenses and mishandled campaign financial reporting. The Office of Congressional Conduct determined that Gooden reimbursed himself nearly $184,000 across 2025 travel expenditures that far exceeded standard norms for members of the House.

The referral follows a detailed investigation into what investigators described as extravagant spending habits. The report highlighted specific instances where Gooden selected costly travel options, including luxury hotel stays and first-class airfare. These charges appear to violate House rules that mandate travel and accommodations must be reasonable, ordinary, and necessary for official legislative duties.

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Representative Gooden has vehemently denied the allegations, characterizing the inquiry as a politically motivated witch hunt. He issued a statement claiming there is a reason the Senate does not maintain an equivalent ethics office, citing the investigation as an insane and bogus referral. Gooden argued that the Ethics Committee will ultimately expose this bias and clear his name of any wrongdoing.

In his defense, Gooden called on the House Administration to launch its own oversight investigation into the Office of Congressional Conduct. He requested that this internal review examine the target selection process and the record of failed inquiries associated with the ethics body. His comments suggest he believes the current investigation is driven by inefficiency or bias rather than legitimate concerns about congressional conduct.

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The financial scrutiny centers on how certain travel costs were handled and recorded. The investigation noted that Gooden appeared to reimburse his son for travel costs in at least one distinct instance. Staff members also booked Gooden flights through a credit card travel portal registered to his wife in at least two separate cases. This booking method raised questions about potential conflicts of interest, as it could have allowed his wife to obtain personal reward points for government-related travel.

Beyond the travel expenses, the Office of Congressional Conduct also accused Gooden of misreporting campaign expenditures. The lawmaker allegedly charged Congress for trips that were deemed to be for personal or campaign purposes rather than official business. These dual allegations regarding personal reimbursements and campaign finance reporting have intensified the scrutiny against him.

Gooden addressed the procedural aspects of the investigation in June, stating he was willing to provide evidence and explanations for specific allegations. However, he claimed the Office of Congressional Conduct requested an unreasonably burdensome amount of documents and communications from his office. This dispute over the scope of information requested has added a layer of complexity to the ongoing proceedings.

The House Ethics Committee has confirmed that its investigation into these matters remains active. The committee holds the authority to discipline members if they are found to have violated House rules. This specific entity will now examine the evidence presented by the Office of Congressional Conduct to determine if any disciplinary actions are warranted.

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This case adds to a broader wave of ethics allegations targeting House members this year. Several lawmakers have already been forced to resign from their positions amidst similar accusations of misconduct. The political context is significant, as midterm polling shows voters citing corruption in Washington as a key reason for souring on the Republican party.

While Democratic lawmakers have also faced allegations of misconduct this year, the scrutiny on Republican members remains intense. The outcome of this investigation into Lance Gooden could have broader implications for how travel expenses and campaign reporting are monitored across the entire House.

As the House Ethics Committee continues its work, all eyes remain on the final determination of whether Representative Gooden violated House rules. The detailed findings regarding luxury hotels, first-class tickets, and potential misuse of reward points provide a concrete basis for the committee to evaluate. The resolution of this case will likely influence public perception of congressional ethics and the effectiveness of current oversight mechanisms.