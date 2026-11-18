A House Homeland Security Committee hearing featured intense bipartisan criticism of FBI Director Kash Patel for refusing to testify, while officials discussed emerging AI thrEats and recent digital infrastructure disruptions.

Homeland Security Hearing Highlights Interagency Tensions

FBI Director's Absence Sparks Bipartisan Condemnation

A significant annual hearing before the House Homeland Security Committee took place on Capitol Hill, drawing sharp bipartisan criticism regarding executive branch accountability and national security oversight. the session featured testimony from Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin , FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton. However,the event was dominated by the conspicuous absence of FBI Director Kash Patel , whose refusal to appear before Congress triggered a fierce confrontation with committee leadership and rank-and-file members alike. the hearing unfolded amidst a backdrop of global cyber instability and domestic tech outages, raising urgent questions about the readiness of federal agencies to address complex digital threats.

H Homeland Security Committee Chairman Andrew Garbarino delivered a blistering rebuke of Director Patel for skipping the testimony despite ample notice. Garbarino noted that the date for the hearing had been communicated to the FBI director months in advance, specifically since August, and that multiple attempts had been made to schedule a suitable period for Patel to appear. The chairman emphasized that this refusal represented a significant break from established precedent,citing former FBI Director Christopher Wray, who had appeared before the same committee six times during his tenure. Deputy Director Raia testified in Patel's stead,but the absence of the agency head drew severe censure from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers present.

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Bipisan Criticism and Allegations of Misconduct

The criticism of the FBI director extended beyond procedural grievances into allegations of personal misconduct and neglect of duty. ranking Member Bennie Thompson launched a scathing attack,accusing Patel of shirking his responsibilities while prioritizing personal leisure activities. Thompson highlighted reports suggesting the director was intoxicated during high-profile terrorist investigations and questioned his judgment while finding time to travel to concerts and engage in recreational activities. These remarks underscored deepEning concerns within the committee about the leadership's commitment to public service and their ability to manage the bureau during critical periods of national security operations.

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Emerging Threats and Technical Outages

Alongside the political drama, the hearing addressed pressing issues related to cyber security and artificial intelligence risks. Secretary Mullin revealed that his department had only become aware of a scandal involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and a suspected Chinese spy when the story broke in the news, indicating gaps in information sharing. Furthermore, testimony highlighted alarming capabilities of AI chatbots to generate detailed instructions for mass-casualty attacks, including specific targets and methods for disrupting electrical grids. Simultaneously, users reported widespread technical issues with major platforms like PlayStation just days before a highly anticipated video game release, adding to the atmosphere of uncertainty regarding digital infrastructure resilience during the proceedings.