Congressional Equality Caucus Declares 120th Congress Gayest in History

The Congressional Equality Caucus celebrates Democrat control of the House and Senate, predicting immediate policy changes for trans rights under the new 120th Congress leadership.

The Congressional Equality Caucus issued a formal declaration on Thursday that the upcoming 120th Congress will be recognized as the "Gayest Congress in American History." This assertion follows the Democratic Party's comprehensive electoral victories across the nation on Tuesday, which secured control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate for the final two years of President Trump's term in office.

Equality Caucus Claims Historical Milestone

The Caucus posted a statement on social media featuring an image of the U.S. Capitol Dome surrounded by rainbow imagery. The group stated, "The American people have made their voices heard," and explicitly announced that the 120th Congress will officially hold the title of the gayest in recorded history. The message included emojis representing the American flag, the LGBT pride flag, and the transgender pride flag, signaling a commitment to immediate legislative action.

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This declaration marks a significant shift in political rhetoric as Democrats prepare to assume the gavel in January. The Caucus views this electoral sweep not merely as a political victory but as a mandate to advance specific social and cultural policies that were previously constrained by Republican oversight.

Sarah McBride and Restroom Policy Changes

A primary focus of the Caucus's initial agenda involves restroom access for Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware. McBride, who was originally elected in 2024, is the first openly transgender woman to serve in Congress. During the previous two years under Republican control, she was required to use the men's restrooms in the Capitol due to specific rules enacted by House Republicans.

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Democrats had vehemently protested the creation of these rules two years ago, viewing them as a targeted measure against McBride. Caucus members predict that the first act of the Democrat-controlled Congress will be changing these regulations. They assert that this change will correct a perceived injustice and allow McBride to use the facilities designated for women, aligning with her gender identity.

Key Democratic Victories Celebrated

The celebration of LGBTQ+ representation highlights several specific electoral wins for Democratic candidates. In New Hampshire, openly gay Chris Pappas secured a Senate seat. In Indiana's 5th Congressional District, JD Ford won election. Rep. Sharice Davids, who is a lesbian, successfully won reelection in Kansas, maintaining her seat in the House.

Additionally, Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York won a fourth term. The Advocate has previously identified Torres as the first openly gay Afro-Latino member of Congress. In Michigan, Democrat Jeremy Moss achieved a historic victory, becoming the state's first openly gay House lawmaker. These individuals represent the core of the Caucus's claim regarding the historical significance of this legislative body.

Backlash Against Previous Administration Policies

The Caucus's celebration also serves as a counter-narrative to the political pushback against the LGBT agenda that occurred during the Trump administration. During his presidency, former President Joe Biden and Democrats promoted policies such as drag queen story hours and "gender affirmation" treatments for children. Admiral Rachel Levine, Biden's Assistant Secretary for Health at the Department of Health and Human Services, labeled treatments like puberty blockers and hormone therapy as medically necessary for children with gender dysmorphia.

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The Department of Health and Human Services under Levine also endorsed bathing suits for males mimicking females and light binding swim apparel for females. The Department of State and Department of Justice similarly engaged in extensive Pride Month celebrations. These initiatives came to a halt under Trump's leadership, prompting some Democrats to label their previous stances as part of "Woke 1." Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York referenced comments from New York City Council member Chi Ossé regarding "Woke 1 being crazy" while defending a socialist candidate. However, the current celebration of the "gayest Congress" suggests that the underlying agenda remains a central priority for the Democratic Party.

Future Legislative Directions

The Congressional Equality Caucus has indicated that the new legislative session will focus on rectifying what it describes as past injustices against transgender individuals. This includes not only bathroom access but potentially broader policy shifts regarding gender identity in federal institutions. The group argues that these changes are necessary to align federal facilities with the identities of its members.

As Democrats prepare to take control, the emphasis on LGBTQ+ representation is expected to drive the initial legislative priorities. The Caucus views the election results as a clear signal from the public to advance these specific cultural and political goals without the constraints that existed under the previous administration.