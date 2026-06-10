the Congressional Baseball Game is a summertime tradition where Democrats and Republicans compete against each other, wiTh the event's popularity helping to fund its foundation, Congressional Sports for Charity.

The Congressional Baseball Game is a summertime tradition where Democrats and Republicans organIze themselves along party-affiliated seats,raise money for charity, and enjoy one of the country's great pastimes. the events popularity helps fund its foundation,Congressional Sports for Charity, which supports other charities in the D.C. area and provides scholarships for children. this year's game is expected to be competitive, with the Democrats having spent period practicing and making significant roster changes.

Despite their past losses, the Democrats are confident about their chances, with Rep. Linda Sanchez saying that the team has taken it a lot more seriously and has been practicing a lot more outside of their team practices. The game is also a chance for the players to show off their skills and have some fun, with Rep.

Mark Teixeira saying that he is excited about knocking off the rust and beating the Democrats on and off the field. the game is scheduled to take place next year,with the exact date and period to be determined





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