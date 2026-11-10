Congress Urged to Reauthorize TSCA Fees Before December 11 Deadline

American Chemistry Council President Chris Jahn urges lawmakers to renew TSCA user fee authority before December 11 to ensure chemical safety and manufacturing stability.

Lawmakers face a critical deadline on December 11 to reauthorize the industry-paid user fees that fund the Toxic Substances Control Act. The American Chemistry Council, led by President and CEO Chris Jahn, is urging Congress to act swiftly to prevent regulatory uncertainty from disrupting American manufacturing and chemical safety programs.

TSCA Funding Mechanism Explained

The Toxic Substances Control Act serves as the primary chemical management law in the United States. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency utilizes this statute to review chemicals and execute safety responsibilities across various industrial sectors. Companies operating within this framework pay user fees that directly support the EPA's implementation of the law.

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While the Toxic Substances Control Act itself is not expiring, the authority for the EPA to collect these essential fees is set to lapse. Congress must renew this specific collection authority to ensure the agency has a reliable source of funding. Without this renewal, the EPA cannot guarantee the continuity of its chemical safety oversight capabilities.

Reauthorizing this fee structure provides long-term stability for the chemical industry. The original fee authorization established a ten-year runway for planning and compliance. Extending this authority prevents manufacturers and the EPA from facing frequent, disruptive funding deadlines that hinder strategic growth.

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Industry Perspectives and Strategic Goals

Chris Jahn emphasizes that the chemical industry supports a system that protects human health and the environment. The American Chemistry Council represents companies that pay these user fees and seek certainty to invest in U.S. innovation. Manufacturers require confidence in the regulatory environment to plan research, equipment purchases, and hiring initiatives effectively.

Uncertainty in funding mechanisms creates significant barriers to business planning. Companies need a functioning review system to bring new materials into commerce and serve their customers. A dependable chemical management system is vital for every business along the supply chains that connect chemistry to the broader economy.

The chemical industry underpins materials used in semiconductors, vehicles, medical equipment, and construction. These sectors rely on chemistry to drive innovation and maintain global competitiveness. A stable regulatory framework helps manufacturers make informed decisions about their next investments and supplier obligations.

Real-World Impact and Next Steps

Reauthorizing the fees does not eliminate the need for accountability in chemical safety. Manufacturers and the public continue to expect sound science and transparent decision-making from the EPA. The American Chemistry Council acknowledges that other aspects of implementation require improvement, but these issues do not override the immediate need for funding stability.

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Congress has a clear responsibility to finalize the reauthorization before the December 11 deadline. Extending the fee authority allows lawmakers to focus on strengthening American manufacturing rather than addressing avoidable regulatory gaps. This action supports innovation and competitiveness in an industry essential to national success.

The American Chemistry Council is calling on constituents to contact their U.S. senators and representatives. Advocating for the reauthorization of TSCA user fees demonstrates support for chemical safety and industrial growth. Ensuring long-term funding for this program is a strategic move to bolster the United States' economic and manufacturing position.