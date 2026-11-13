Congress Physician Resigns Amid Probe Into Missing Prescriptions and Overworked Sailors

Rear Adm. Brian Monahan, Congress's attending physician since 2009, has resigned amid a Pentagon inspector general investigation into his office's toxic work environment, unprescribed medication dispensing, and sailors being ordered to perform tasks like cutting lawmakers' toenails.

Rear Admiral Brian Monahan, the long-serving attending physician for Congress, has resigned effective immediately following a Pentagon inspector general investigation into his office. The probe uncovered a toxic work environment and serious allegations that Monahan dispensed controlled substances to lawmakers and staff without proper prescriptions. This development marks the end of his tenure, which began in 2009, as the Navy moves to address the systemic issues identified within the Capitol medical unit.

The investigation, conducted by the Defense Department inspector general, examined a wide range of operational failures and ethical breaches. Officials confirmed that the probe focused on allegations of a toxic workplace culture and the unauthorized distribution of medications. While the public version of the report contains numerous redactions, it explicitly highlighted the lack of oversight regarding controlled substances. Monahan, a two-star admiral, also served as acting physician for Supreme Court justices during his time in this role.

Also read Pentagon Defends Hegseth After Tomb Guard Shouts At Secretarial Group

Sailors assigned to the Office of the Attending Physician have emerged with harrowing accounts of their daily operations under Monahan. Reports indicate that U.S. sailors were reassigned recently amid the ongoing investigation into the physician. One sailor claimed they were forced to work seventy to eighty hours a week by civilian supervisors. These employees faced threats of losing their bonuses if they requested any form of leave.

The working conditions described by personnel go far beyond standard medical duties. A former Navy hospital corpsman stated they usually worked twelve-hour shifts from six in the morning to six in the evening. They were on duty every other day, but if Congress stayed in session late, the crew remained until about four in the morning. Despite these exhaustion-inducing schedules, staff had to return for their regular six a.m. shift the following day.

Advertisement

Allegations of inappropriate tasks assigned to military personnel have also surfaced. Some sailors reported being ordered to clip a lawmaker's toenails, a duty far outside the scope of medical care. Others were asked to personally deliver medications to lawmakers' residences in the middle of the night, sometimes at three in the morning. A civilian medical professional corroborated these claims, stating that personnel were asked to perform duties beyond those normally associated with their position.

The scope of these issues allegedly spans more than a decade within the office. Colleagues have been bringing up concerns about this office for more than ten years, according to sources familiar with the situation. The lack of proper inventory tracking for prescription drugs, including sleep aids and pain medication, created significant health and safety risks. Clinical and prescribing practices were not monitored, leaving the office vulnerable to abuse.

Details on what specific medications may have been dispensed without prescriptions have not been made public. Neither Monahan nor the Navy has publicly addressed the specific allegations regarding the lack of oversight. The Navy did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment on the resignation or the findings of the inspector general report.

Monahan had previously served as the personal physician to Senator Mitch McConnell, overseeing his care while the senator recovered from a stroke. The office is responsible for planning and responding to disasters involving the Capitol, as well as providing routine physicals, immunizations, and emergency stabilization. The resignation comes at a critical time as the Navy attempts to restore integrity to this unique medical facility.