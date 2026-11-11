The Indian National Congress is turning to a global summit to revive its secular platform as street protests signal a decline in Modi's nationalist influence.

The Indi an National Congress is working to broaden its appeal beyond domestic politics by aligning itself with a worldwide movement against majoritarian nationalism, a shift that comes amid growing street protests across Indi a. The strategy centres on the second Bharat Summit, hosted by the Telangana provincial government and scheduled for 12-14 November in Hyderabad, coinciding with the 137th birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru.

Congress Aligns With Global South and North

The summit will bring together leaders from the United States, South America, Europe, and Asia to discuss a new Global South-Global North platform and to foreground a multipolar world order. Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader of the opposition, is to present an alternative vision rooted in principled multilateralism and the legacy of Non‑Aligned and Afro‑Asian solidarity. The event is intended to showcase Congress's growing disapproval of the BJP's majoritarian policy line.

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Public Protest Signals Shift in Voting Dynamics

Tens of thousands of Indian students and young people joined successive waves of protests in the summer, October, and November, demanding pluralism and institutional integrity. Analysts argue that these protests mirror anti‑populist movements around the globe and that the Modi‑led BJP's 12‑year rule has marginalized India's 15 percent Muslim minority, a rumoured 1.4 billion‑strong population. The protests, they say, expose a widespread frustration with a captured democracy, manipulated media and stifled civil society.

Congress Adapts Lessons From Abroad

Expert Praveen Rai of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies cautions that structural differences between India and other democracies should not be ignored. He notes that while the BJP enjoys a 37 percent national vote share and strong organisational muscle, Congress can still learn from victorious U.S. and Brazilian campaigns that focus on economic issues rather than social divides. Rai stresses that electoral success may require targeting economic concerns, particularly in non‑Muslim dominated constituencies, to avoid communal polarisation.

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Future Challenges for a Secular Party

Despite Congress's long‑standing prominence of secularism, it has not yet presented a comprehensive economic model that counters neoliberalism. Siddharth, a political analyst, argues that the party's current language is more clearly constitutional and secular, yet its past flirtation with a softer Hindutva message remains a concern. Nielsen warns that overt courting of Muslim voters risks providing the BJP with a pretext for "Muslim appeasement." Nonetheless, he stresses that minority support-including Christians, Jews, Sikhs, and tribals-is crucial for sustaining a plural democracy.

Congress Anhearts for Further International Collaboration

The 2024 elections saw the BJP secure 37 percent of the vote whereas Congress captured 21 percent, underscoring the party's struggle to match the ruling party's organisational and financial depth. Still, Congress is determined to use the Bharat Summit as an opportunity to rekindle its credibility as a secular, multilateral alternative. If the party can successfully combine a centrist platform with a robust economic plan appealing to all sections of society, it may well grow its influence both at home and across the Global South in the coming years.