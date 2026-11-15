Following revelations about former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's ties to a suspected Chinese spy, bipartisan support in Congress is growing for tighter restrictions on AI chip exports to China. Lawmakers are demanding that Nvidia executives testify and are revitalizing previous legislative efforts to limit China's access to powerful semiconductor technology.

Following revelations about Jensen Huang’s relationship with a suspected Chinese spy Congress wants to crack down. is the Verge’s weekend editor. He’s covered the tech industry for over 18 years and knows a thing or two about synths.

Unsurprisingly, following the scandal involving now-former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and a suspected Chinese spy, Congress is looking to further restrict exports of AI chips. Both Democrats and Republicans have voiced support for various measures and bills that would tighten rules and have demanded that Huang and other Nvidia leaders testify before Congress. , first introduced in the House in April 2025 but stalled in the Senate, are receiving renewed interest.

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While that specific bill might not become law, House Speaker Mike Johnson has said there is “growing consensus in Congress on limiting chip exports to China,” according to. Johnson has also said that he personally supports efforts to restrict China’s access to powerful AI chips from companies like Nvidia. Tesla is inviting some people to buy a Cybercab ‘for personal use’ — but read the fine print.

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